Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High school hoops roundup: CC, K-Central pull ahead in conference
Catholic Central now has 69 straight conference wins dating back to February 17th, 2017. K-Central pulls ahead in 1st place in the SMAC.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea’s Megan McCalla enters exclusive scoring club
Megan McCalla hit a milestone very few high school basketball players do on Tuesday night. The Chelsea girls basketball senior and Saginaw Valley Commit scored a game-high 26 points to eclipsed 1,000 career points in a 70-54 win over Tecumseh.
Coldwater girls bowling wins Sturgis Invitational
BRONSON, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal bowling team traveled to Bronson Strike Zone on Sunday to compete in the Sturgis Trojan Invitational. Coldwater started off the day on fire and never cooled off, going on to take first place in the tournament after defeating Jonesville in the championship finale.
Girls basketball roundup: Dansville stays unbeaten in CMAC
DANSVILLE 28, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 18 DANSVILLE — Megan Zeitz finished with a team-high 10 points for the Division 3 No. 2-ranked Aggies in a CMAC home victory over Pewamo-Westphalia (8-4, 4-4). Elizabeth Carpenter picked up six points and Gracie Taylor and Izzy Joseph each added five points for the Aggies (12-1, 8-0). ...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 23
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Fruitport Calvary Christian...
MLive.com
Grosse Pointe South basketball counters 3-point struggles with defense in big win over Roseville
GROSSE POINTE FARMS -- Steve Benard was pleading his case on Tuesday night. As head coach of the Grosse Pointe South boys basketball team, Benard knew the shooting performance his team had against Roseville was not indicative of what his players are capable of.
Lansing-Area Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll (As of January 24th)
The game of the year in girls basketball lived up to all the hype. As Haslett beat DeWitt 55-52 last Tuesday night at Haslett High School. And it would've went to overtime except Maddie Uyl's banked three-pointer just missed at the buzzer. Lakewood lost twice last week, and dropped from...
Comments / 0