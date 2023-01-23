ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight

As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'

Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...
AOL Corp

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown shares regrets about estrangement from 2 sons

Kody Brown hopes to reconcile with his estranged sons, the "Sister Wives" star revealed during final “Sister Wives: One on One” special of the season. The reality star has 18 children with his wife and three ex-wives. He's no longer on speaking terms with Gabriel and Garrison, two sons he shares with Janelle. Their strained relationship was a topic of conversation throughout Season 17, with both sides airing their grievances.
Page Six

Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas

Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two. The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie. “Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron. The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim. Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party. “I...
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church’s Mom Hilariously Thought “Two Pink Lines” Was About “Lions,” Not Teenage Pregnancy… And She Loved It

Eric Church’s “Two Pink Lines” is still one of my all-time favorite songs. I’ve always wondered what the real story was behind it, though. Did he write it based on personal experience? The experience of a friend back in high school? I kind of always went with the theory that he just totally made it up during some writing session in Nashville when he had a creative streak. In the lyrics, he references a place called Johnson’s store, which I’ve never […] The post Eric Church’s Mom Hilariously Thought “Two Pink Lines” Was About “Lions,” Not Teenage Pregnancy… And She Loved It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
OK! Magazine

Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch

That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Corydon Times-Republican

Jessie J spears to reveal latest pregnancy food cravings

Jessie J spears to reveal latest pregnancy food cravings. Pregnant Jessie J appears to have given fans another update on her food cravings by posting an image of her with chips, gherkins and curry sauce, after she shared an image of her tucking into cucumber and humous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy