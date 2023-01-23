Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Said About Meri Brown Was ‘Taking Her Frustrations Out’ on Her Kids in 2009
Amid the recent allegations against 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown, Christine Brown's chapter about her falling out with Meri in the family's 2012 memoir is more relevant than ever.
What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s Daughter Maddie Brown Do for a Living? Job Details
Working hard! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown), has appeared on the long-running reality series since its premiere on TLC in 2010, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about Maddie’s job, what she does for a living, her net worth and more.
Bustle
Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight
As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'
Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
AOL Corp
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown shares regrets about estrangement from 2 sons
Kody Brown hopes to reconcile with his estranged sons, the "Sister Wives" star revealed during final “Sister Wives: One on One” special of the season. The reality star has 18 children with his wife and three ex-wives. He's no longer on speaking terms with Gabriel and Garrison, two sons he shares with Janelle. Their strained relationship was a topic of conversation throughout Season 17, with both sides airing their grievances.
Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas
Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two. The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie. “Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron. The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim. Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party. “I...
Tri-City Herald
Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown’s Job: What She Does for a Living, How She Makes Money
Working hard or hardly working? Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown has starred on the TLC reality show for 13 years, but what else does she do for a living? Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robyn’s job, what she does for a living, how she makes money and more.
Eric Church’s Mom Hilariously Thought “Two Pink Lines” Was About “Lions,” Not Teenage Pregnancy… And She Loved It
Eric Church’s “Two Pink Lines” is still one of my all-time favorite songs. I’ve always wondered what the real story was behind it, though. Did he write it based on personal experience? The experience of a friend back in high school? I kind of always went with the theory that he just totally made it up during some writing session in Nashville when he had a creative streak. In the lyrics, he references a place called Johnson’s store, which I’ve never […] The post Eric Church’s Mom Hilariously Thought “Two Pink Lines” Was About “Lions,” Not Teenage Pregnancy… And She Loved It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
‘Sister Wives’ Producers Reveal the Origins of the TLC Show and Why They Chose the Brown Family
The production company behind 'Sister Wives' reveals the TLC show's origins and explains why they chose the Brown family over the other polygamist families.
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says she's 'tired of being punished' by Kody's former wives for having a healthy marriage
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown said she's not "dumb" or "blind" and could see Robyn and Kody Brown were "soulmates" early in their relationship.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s Family Breakdown: A Complete Guide
Going back to the beginning! Kody Brown started off his married life with Meri Brown (née Barber), whom he wed in 1990. The Sister Wives stars expanded their family in 1993 when Kody spiritually wed Janelle Brown. One year later, the Wyoming native spiritually married Christine Brown. In July 1995, Meri and Kody became parents […]
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Son Gabriel Gets ‘Fresh New Look’
Looking good! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans a rare update on her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel Brown. “Gabe decided it was time for a haircut,” Janelle, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “He had enough [hair] to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Ysabel Brown Thinks Plural Marriage Was ‘Unfair’ to Her Mom Christine
Christine and Kody's daughter, Ysabel Brown, chooses not to be polygamous after watching how unfairly her mother was treated.
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Charles Dance reveals his joy at finding his Italian girlfriend who is 22 years his junior
Charles Dance, 76, who starred in The Crown, described his partner, Alessandra Masi, 54, as 'fantastic' as he talked for the first time about how they met on set.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jessie J spears to reveal latest pregnancy food cravings
Jessie J spears to reveal latest pregnancy food cravings. Pregnant Jessie J appears to have given fans another update on her food cravings by posting an image of her with chips, gherkins and curry sauce, after she shared an image of her tucking into cucumber and humous.
Corydon Times-Republican
