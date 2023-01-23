Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
No, families can’t receive the increased child tax credit in 2023
As people prepare to file their 2022 tax returns, child tax credits are top of mind for many. Families usually claim the child tax credit when they file their annual tax return, reducing any money they might owe, or increasing their refund. In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which raised the total credit amount per child and allowed people to collect some of the tax credit in advance on a monthly basis.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
KING-5
In most states, employers can ask you for your credit report
The pandemic, layoffs and other changes to the labor market have forced many people to apply to new jobs in the past few years. One VERIFY viewer who was going through the hiring process said a potential employer asked to look at her credit. She asked us if that's legal.
Comments / 0