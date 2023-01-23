Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Wall Street ticks higher to close out another strong week
New York – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Detroit News
Debt-ceiling saga puts Treasury’s financing estimates under scrutiny
The U.S. Treasury’s quarterly financing estimates due next week will be closely watched to gauge the department’s view on how the debt-ceiling drama will unfold. The Treasury on Monday will release estimates for federal borrowing and cash balances through March and the key April-June period as it includes the tax collection deadline and the estimated end of measures used to remain under the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week informed congressional leadership that Treasury has deployed a series of special measures to prolong its borrowing authority under the cap.
Detroit News
Ranks of quiet quitters climb as layoffs mount
Close to one in five workers has fully checked out on the job, and employees' sense that they're being treated fairly has plummeted, according to two new surveys that paint a dismal picture of the American workplace. The share of U.S. employees engaged at work as measured by Gallup declined...
Detroit News
Car buyers love EVs but hate the prices. That's bad for green-energy hopes
At Washington's annual auto show this past week, Shawn Strayhorne and his father made a beeline for Ford's F-150 Lightning. Peering into the electric pickup's front trunk - a cavernous storage space that doubles as a cooler, located where the gas-guzzling engine used to be - they declared themselves impressed. But Strayhorne said he wasn't ready to be "an early adopter" of a vehicle that ranges from $56,000 to $100,000.
Detroit News
Here come the little electric pickup trucks
Having zipped from six-figure sedans to Costco-crushing SUVs, electrification is finally zeroing in on the auto industry's most esoteric form: the tiny pickup truck. At least two major carmakers are considering adding small, battery-powered pickups to their growing parade of EVs. At General Motors Co., spokesman Stuart Fowle says a...
Detroit News
Biden’s push to slash truck pollution has a hidden loophole
When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown on pollution from heavy-duty trucks last month, they touted the requirements as a major step toward cleaner air and environmental justice. The measure compels engine makers to adopt technology designed to curb tailpipe emissions. Tucked inside the 1,200-page rule, though, is an...
Detroit News
Musk faces SEC probe for role in Tesla self-driving claims
U.S. regulators are investigating Elon Musk’s role in shaping Tesla Inc.’s self-driving car claims, the latest effort by watchdogs to scrutinize the actions of the world’s second-richest person. The review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of the company’s statements about its Autopilot...
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Geotherm systems
Think of one kilowatt-hour, kWH, of electricity as the equivalent of operating 10 100-watt incandescent light bulbs for one hour. The average cost of one kWH in the United States is around 15 cents, with a high of more than 27 cents in Hawaii to a low of 7 1/2 cents in Louisiana.
Detroit News
Hyundai unveils $8.5 billion spending plan amid EV push
Hyundai will invest 10.5 trillion won ($8.5 billion) over the course of 2023, according to an exchange filing Thursday, as it moves to electrify more of its fleet to sate rising consumer demand for cleaner cars. The money will be spent primarily on research and development and on building a...
Detroit News
Howes: Why battle for battery plants is more about economic future than jobs
In her State of-the-State address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got this one right: “The last few years — with economic shocks in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — have demonstrated that a domestic supply of chips and energy is tied to national security.”. The question for...
Comments / 0