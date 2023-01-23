Thumb Area Legion hockey's Caleb Lentner voted SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-15)
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "a thleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .
Caleb Lentner, Thumb Area Legion
Senior forward Caleb Lentner was very impactful as he led Thumb Area Legion to a 6-0 win over Lakeshore. Lentner finished with four goals and one assist in the win.
