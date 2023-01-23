ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Thumb Area Legion hockey's Caleb Lentner voted SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-15)

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0kOAmGFr00

Michigan high school sports scores

Cass Tech boys basketball defeats Detroit King to remain undefeated

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "a thleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Caleb Lentner, Thumb Area Legion

Senior forward Caleb Lentner was very impactful as he led Thumb Area Legion to a 6-0 win over Lakeshore. Lentner finished with four goals and one assist in the win.

FULL RESULTS AND NOMINEES

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
Scorebook Live

Winter Haven edges IMG Academy Blue again

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – The Blue Devils won by seven, but it was closer than that. Winter Haven held off IMG Academy Blue, 84-77, at home on Wednesday to improve to 17-4 on the season and complete a two-game sweep between the programs. The Blue Devils also won at IMG, 82-79, on Dec. 13. Winter ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy