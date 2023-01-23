Read full article on original website
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
Judge sets bond for man charged for 2021 Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has set bond for the man who is facing charges for a December 2021 Toledo murder. Titus Crittendon appeared in court on Jan. 25 for a bond hearing. According to court records, a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10% .
Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
Four accused of murder in disappearance, death of Toledo teens back in court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens were back in court Friday. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames, and Don Eames are facing charges in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Cruz Garcia is facing...
Toledo-area organization offers 24/7 mental health crisis care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zepf Center in Toledo offers multiple resources and programs for those suffering mental health crises. The Crisis Care Helpline can be reached at 419-904-2273. It’s a resource for those experiencing a crisis, as well as loved ones of those suffering from mental health issues. It’s staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by mental health professionals. The Zepf Center said it’s designed to provide hope and recovery for clients in Lucas County experiencing a mental health crisis.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City officials and Toledo Police released body camera footage, the 911 call, and radio traffic of Wednesday’s fatal police shooting on Hill Avenue Friday afternoon in a press conference. The press conference is available in full in the videos below and viewer discretion is advised.
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Watching a loved one struggle with mental health can be hard, but what are some of the signs you should look for before it escalates?. Courtney Burrow, Senior Clinical Director of Crisis Services at the Zepf Center, says early intervention is imperative. “Any change in a...
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
Lucas County Clerk’s Office warns of telephone scam involving solicitation and warrants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk’s Office is warning people of a recent telephone scam involving arrest warrants and the solicitation of money. The Lucas County Clerk’s Office says an unidentifiable person or persons are posing as employees of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas or the Lucas County Clerk of Courts. They are contacting people through telephone calls requesting that they report to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts office in downtown Toledo or another location within Lucas County.
Rossford's Derek Vorst nominated for McDonald's All-Star game
