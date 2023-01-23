Read full article on original website
KSLA
Huntington High raising money to send students on college tour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School and Steeple Chase Baptist Church are partnering to ensure a group of students gets to experience college life. This spring, a group of juniors from Huntington will tour the Texas Southern University campus in Houston. The collaboration is an effort to expose students to different possibilities and places outside of their community.
cenlanow.com
SHREVEPORT: Give blood and get a Mardi Gras king cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras fanatics and people who care about the well-being of others have got three days to give blood and get a free king cake in return. LifeShare Blood Centers are giving large king cakes from Lilah’s Bakery to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s only happening at the Shreveport and Bossier City donor centers, and they’re really hoping that this limited-time giveaway will spread awareness that our community is in critical need of blood.
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: five finalists selected
The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25.
Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift
It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
q973radio.com
Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!
Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023
If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
ktalnews.com
New Shreveport “Director of Council Affairs” approved
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council members approved a new city employee position to help with public interfacing on Tuesday. The council approved creating a Director of Council Affairs, serving as a public information officer for all council districts. The vote was close but not unanimous. City leaders...
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
The mental health impact of mass shootings
At least 39 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter.
KSLA
Vigil being held Thurs. for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a prayer vigil is being held in support of the victims. Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Quik Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive (2001 David Raines Rd.). Winn spent more than 30 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.
KSLA
Public weighs in on slashing of SporTran budget in Bossier City; mayor expresses disappointment in timing
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City residents had their say Tuesday, Jan. 24 at a city council meeting that got underway late in the afternoon. And council members decided to postpone their final vote on whether to significantly cut funding to SporTran bus services. SporTran is funded by both Bossier City and the City of Shreveport.
KSLA
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
KTBS
Jury trials underway in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jurors have been chosen and sworn in for two trials of Shreveport men underway in Caddo District Court this week. Carlin T. Cotton, 53, is on trial before District Judge Chris Victory, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18, 2021 slaying of Cedric C. Fuller, 45, who was shot several times on Baxter Street in the Mooretown neighborhood.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man refused to stop stalking woman; sentenced to 15 years hard labor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who refused to stop stalking a woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge on Wednesday. The term is to be served at hard labor. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Alfonzo Serrano stood before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr....
ktalnews.com
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Lane shooter(s)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three children and five adults are recovering from gunshot wounds this evening after needless violence injured eight people in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief Wayne Smith...
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
KSLA
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. Forty-one shots were fired Sunday, Jan. 22 at a home near Sugar Street at Northside Road. Eight people, including three small children, were injured in the mass shooting. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police. As of Monday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department is still hunting multiple gunmen.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton, Airline, Bossier, PCA post district victories
The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Tuesday night. In District 1-5A, Benton topped Haughton 56-47 at Haughton, and Airline edged Byrd 74-73 in overtime at Airline. Also in 1-5A, Parkway’s four-game winning streak came to an end with a 67-54 loss...
