Fire Destroys Vacant Springfield Home
(KTTS News) — A house in Springfield has been heavily damaged by fire. The fire at the vacant home in the 800 block of East Locust started around 3:30 Friday morning. KY3 says crews were told someone might be trapped in the home but found no one inside. The...
Beef-A-Roo Opens New Restaurant In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s northside has a new restaurant. Beef-A-Roo, a fast-casual restaurant based in Rockford, Illinois, opened Friday near Kansas and Kearney, near Taco Bell. The restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full and part-time jobs to the area. This is the first owned and operated Beef-A-Roo...
Local For Less Ozarks: MoMo Sushi & Grill
Thank you for visiting Local For Less Ozarks. We’ve worked out deals with some of our area’s best businesses to give you half-off gift certificates & event tickets – That’s right, 50% off food, entertainment, and more!. This week we have half-priced, $50 gift cards, to...
Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings
(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
Ribbon-Cutting For Hillcrest High School
(KTTS News) — There’s a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate renovations to Hillcrest High School in Springfield. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 renovations were completed after voters approved funding through Proposition S. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 4:30 p.m.
Man Fires Shots At Deputies During Pursuit
(KTTS News) — A man has been arrested for firing shots at Greene County deputies during a pursuit. Deputies tried to stop a stolen pickup Monday in Springfield near Glenstone and McClernon, but 41-year-old Jason Gideon took off. Deputies set up spike strips on Highway 65 near Fair Grove,...
Hollister Police Arrest 4 After Hostage Situation
(KTTS News) — Four people have been arrested after a standoff at a home in Hollister. Police say the suspects were holding a woman and a child hostage. Police surrounded a home Thursday night in the 900 block of Evergreen Street. After an hour of negotiations, the woman and...
