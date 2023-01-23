Read full article on original website
Close Up With CASI: Combatting HIV Stigma
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp from CASI discusses some of the misconceptions about HIV and how senior centers, like CASI can combat the stigma as Baby Boomers and others with HIV age into needing assistance from senior centers. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly Road. 563-386-7477. https://www.casiseniors.org/
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program. The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about local government through a 10-week program, stated a media release...
Savanna Illinois nominated for USA Today lists
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law
Senior Moments: Sandwich Generation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of Livwell Senior, Rhonda Halterman, discusses the term ‘sandwich generation’ and what that means for caregivers.
RIHS student helping improve educational experiences for students across the state
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island High School (RIHS) senior has been selected to sit on the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council to represent the entire Black Hawk region including Rock Island County, Henry County and Mercer County. Aline Niyogusenga, is one of...
Inaugural Eagle Festival kicked off in LeClaire over the weekend
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Leclaire Eagle Festival took place at the Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center. Every winter, bald eagles make LeClaire their winter home, soaring through the skies above the Mississippi. People from all around the QCA gathered in LeClaire to catch a glimpse of some fantastic creatures.
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
St. Ambrose University to expand reach with new online School of Nursing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University is expanding the reach of nursing education with the founding of a new Online School of Nursing, set to launch later this year. St. Ambrose University has announced the founding of the Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 and University officials say the new program is designed to extend the reach of online nursing education across the country by offering flexible, remote learning opportunities for working healthcare professionals.
4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer at Vibrant Arena
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.
“Don’t give up on them”: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of an Eldridge boy fighting cancer is encouraging the community to keep donating to legitimate cancer patients after a Bettendorf woman falsified a cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations. TV6 spoke with Jessica McKearney, the mother of 5-year-old Hudson, who is...
Savanna, IL nominated for USA Today’s ‘10 best’ in two categories
SAVANNA, Illinois (KWQC) - Savanna, Illinois placed in two categories on USA Today’s list of ‘10 best’ nominees. The city is in the running for “Best Small Town for Adventure” and “Best Midwestern Small Town”. The nominations come from a board at USA Today but it’s up to the public to vote in each category.
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was...
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday
Clinton superintendent talks school voucher bill
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa legislators are attempting to pass a school choice bill that will allow Iowa families to choose where their children attend school. On Monday, Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy talked about what this bill could mean for the district if passed. “I don’t mind...
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents. Court records show police on Friday obtained a...
