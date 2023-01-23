DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University is expanding the reach of nursing education with the founding of a new Online School of Nursing, set to launch later this year. St. Ambrose University has announced the founding of the Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 and University officials say the new program is designed to extend the reach of online nursing education across the country by offering flexible, remote learning opportunities for working healthcare professionals.

