Related
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hypebeast.com
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
Stans in Dubai were able to hear her sound check from miles away.
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
iheart.com
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Elon Musk says he dislikes how 'most alcohol' tastes and makes him feel, but is partial to 'red wine in a fine glass' or a Scotch on the rocks
"A little red wine, vintage record, some Ambien... and magic!" Elon Musk tweeted in 2017, but says his favorite alcoholic drink is whiskey.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
