All-FCS team: Meet Northeast Florida's Football Championship Subdivision stars of 2022

Familiar faces in new places stood out on this year's selection of the First Coast's best players in college football.

Just check out the list.

The Times-Union releases its annual First Coast All-FCS team for the 2022 college football season, highlighting the top performers from the Jacksonville area in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The transfer portal's impact stood out in this year's selection from top to bottom. Quarterback Tyler Huff (from Presbyterian to Furman), running back Trey Sneed (from Rutgers to Fordham) and linebacker Drew Mims (from USF to Samford) were just a few of the area's players to find success in 2022 after switching NCAA programs.

Here's the Times-Union's selection, as well as a full list of area players on FCS rosters and how they fared in the 2022 season.

OFFENSE

QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman, Ridgeview: Completed 199 of 292 passes for 2,199 yards with 15 TD and 8 TD, and ran for 694 yards and 8 TD in 12 games.

RB Trey Sneed, Gr., Fordham, Fleming Island: Rutgers transfer rushed 197 times for 1,141 yards and 5 TD, and caught 34 passes for 227 yards and 2 TD; first-team All-Patriot League.

RB Jaylen McCloud, Sr., Florida A&M, Bolles: Rushed for team-high 381 yards on 98 carries for 5 TD in 11 games.

WR Chandler Harvin, Gr., Delaware, Bartram Trail: Caught 39 passes for 615 yards and 7 TD in 13 games.

WR David White Jr., Jr., W. Carolina, Westside: Played in 11 games, catching 20 passes for 384 yards and five TDs.

TE Ajay Belanger, Jr., W. Carolina, Clay: Played in nine games and caught 20 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

OL Ricky Lee III, Gr., N.C. A&T, Lee: Won second-team All-Big South honors at offensive tackle.

OL Logan Wylie, Fr., Stetson, Bartram Trail: Started in nine games; honorable mention All-PFL guard is entering transfer portal.

OL Steven Godwin, Jr., Stetson, Providence: Versatile lineman can play center or guard, starting nine games; honorable mention All-PFL.

OL Chandler Kirton, Fr., Austin Peay, Fletcher: Started all 11 games at right guard, recording 33 knockdown blocks; named to Freshman All-America team and first-team All-ASUN.

OL Pearson Toomey, Jr., Furman, Bolles: Played in 13 games, starting at offensive tackle; made coaches' All-SoCon first team.

KR Cobie Bates, Fr.*, Mississippi Valley St., Oakleaf: Averaged 24.4 yards on kickoff returns.

DEFENSE

DL Marlon Taylor, So., Chattanooga, Glynn Academy: Played 13 games, making 24 tackles and a sack; second-team All-SoCon.

DL Josh Hughes, So., Stetson, Keystone Heights: Made 43 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 10 games; honorable mention All-PFL.

DL Kamari Stephens, Jr., Florida A&M, Sandalwood: Down-the-middle pass rusher led Rattlers with 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, plus 20 tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery in 11 games; first-team All-SWAC.

DL Nick Lavender, Jr., Morehead St., Fletcher: Made 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games; honorable mention All-PFL.

LB Alex Maier, Fr., Furman, Fleming Island: Made quick impact with 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery while playing in 13 games; earned SoCon All-Freshman honors.

LB Ken Standley, So., Mercer, Ware County: Played in 11 games, with 85 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

LB Drew Mims, Sr., Samford, Bartram Trail: Recorded 54 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

DB Jonathan Jones, Sr., Campbell, Bishop Kenny: Intercepted a team-high three passes with five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 48 tackles in 11 games.

DB Isaiah Bolden, Sr., Jackson St., Bartram Trail/Wesley Chapel: Made 44 tackles, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 13 games; second-team All-SWAC.

DB Stephen Williams II, Sr., Fordham, Trinity Christian: Intercepted three passes and broke up 11 more, with 56 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games; second-team All-Patriot League.

DB Uriah Ratliff, Jr., Bethune-Cookman, Raines: Led Wildcats with 63 tackles in 11 games, with one interception, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

ATH James Campbell, Sr., Montana St., Palatka: Recorded 34 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 14 games as Bobcats made D-II playoffs.

FULL LIST OF AREA PLAYERS ON 2022 FCS ROSTERS

ASUN

DB Jeremiah Compton, Sr., Kennesaw St., Camden County: Did not play.

S Ronnie Ellis, Fr., Jacksonville St., Baker County: Played in one game.

DL DeTerias Glover, So., Austin Peay, Camden County: Appeared in two games.

OL Chandler Kirton, Fr.*, Austin Peay, Fletcher: Started all 11 games at right guard, recording 33 knockdown blocks; named to Freshman All-America team and first-team All-ASUN.

LB Chase Lasater, Sr.*, E. Kentucky, Trinity Christian: Made 64 tackles, three for loss, in nine games.

OL Nick Lewis, Sr.*, Austin Peay, Bolles: Played in six games, with part-time starting role at right tackle.

WR Cade Loden, Jr., Kennesaw St., Camden County: Played in 10 games.

CB Jabari Mack, Fr., Jacksonville St., First Coast: Played in 11 games, making 14 tackles and an interception.

LB Mike Mincey, So., Kennesaw St., Ware County: Made 16 tackles in seven games.

DB Mike Smith Jr., So., E. Kentucky, First Coast: Played in nine games and made 32 tackles with an interception.

LS Braden Whittenburg, So., Kennesaw St., Charlton County: Did not play.

LB Larry Worth, Fr., Jacksonville St., Baldwin: Former wideout played in nine games and made 10 tackles, forced a fumble and blocked a kick.

BIG SKY

CB James Campbell, Sr., Montana St., Palatka: Recorded 34 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 14 games as Bobcats made D-II playoffs.

RB Aundre Carter, Jr., Idaho, Clay: Played in eight games, rushing 14 times for 138 yards.

BIG SOUTH

DL Ian Calhoun, Fr., Gardner-Webb, Creekside: Did not play.

WR Ja'Won Grey, Fr., Charleston Southern, University Christian: Played in nine games, catching one pass for 4 yards.

CB Jonathan Jones, Sr., Campbell, Bishop Kenny: Intercepted a team-high three passes with five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 48 tackles in 11 games.

OL Ricky Lee III, Gr., N.C. A&T, Lee: Won second-team All-Big South honors at offensive tackle.

TE Jackson Mayer, Jr., Robert Morris, Bartram Trail: Played in three games.

DL Salik McRae, Sr., Gardner-Webb, Ribault: Played 11 games, making 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.

CB Jaiden Miller, Fr.*, Charleston Southern, Glynn Academy: Played in one game.

WR Devon Mondy, So.*, Robert Morris, White: Caught 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

OL Ryan Piersza, So., Bryant, Bartram Trail: Played in one game.

WR Tristen Riley, So., Bryant, Mandarin: Did not play.

DE Janorris Robertson, So.*, N.C. A&T, Raines: Played in nine games with 19 tackles, a sack and an interception.

S C.J. Smith, Sr.*, Campbell, Fletcher: Played in seven games and made 19 tackles.

OL Nick Thoresen, Jr., Bryant, Nease: Appeared in four games.

OL Jacob Tylski, So.*, Charleston Southern, Episcopal: Played in seven games.

DB Dedric Walker, Fr., Bryant, Fleming Island: Did not play.

WR Jai Williams, Sr.*, Campbell, Fletcher: Played in five games, catching 12 passes for 120 yards.

LB Donavan Wilson, Fr., Robert Morris, Nease: Played in three games and made one tackle.

COLONIAL

DB Darius Harris, So., Elon, Fleming Island: Played in 12 games, recording five tackles and two pass breakups.

WR Chandler Harvin, Gr., Delaware, Bartram Trail: Caught 39 passes for 615 yards and 7 TD in 13 games.

WR Griffin Helm, Jr., New Hampshire, Bartram Trail: Played in five games.

OL Sam Levin, Fr.*, Elon, Bolles: Appeared in three games.

RB Maa'ki Marshall, So.*, Hampton, First Coast: Played in one game.

OL Jacob Otts, Fr.*, Rhode Island, Bartram Trail: Played in 11 games.

DT Neil Politano, So., New Hampshire, Bishop Kenny: Made 20 tackles in 13 games.

S Brian Roberts, Sr., Hampton, Trinity Christian: Played in five games and made two tackles.

DB Jonathan Robinson, Fr.*, Elon, Lee: Played in 11 games with four tackles.

WR Noah Washington, So.*, Richmond, Ponte Vedra: Played in seven games, catching six passes for 51 yards.

IVY LEAGUE

TE Simon Brackin, So., Princeton, Bolles: Did not play.

DT Michael Bumpus, So., Brown, Bolles: Played in two games.

TE Justin Cayenne, So., Penn, Bolles: Caught 12 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

WR Davis Ellis, So., Penn, Bolles: Played in three games, catching two passes for 59 yards.

S Treyvon Hobbs, Jr., Brown, Raines: Appeared in seven games, recording seven tackles and two pass breakups.

QB Devon Lingle, Jr., Dartmouth, Fletcher: Did not play.

OL Zach Mills, Jr., Columbia, Mandarin: Played in nine games on Lions' offensive line, winning left guard spot in midseason.

S Uriel Richardson, So., Brown, Mandarin: Did not play.

DB C.J. Tremble, So., Penn, Episcopal: Played in one game and made one tackle.

MEAC

DB Derrick Hartley Jr., Fr., Howard, First Coast: Played in two games, making six tackles and forcing a fumble.

OL Jordan McGill, Fr.*, N.C. Central, Clay: Played in one game.

OL Ja'Noy Sumner, Fr.*, Morgan St., Ware County: Played in one game.

WR Jakari Williams, Fr., S.C. State, Oakleaf: Caught four passes for 28 yards in five games.

MISSOURI VALLEY

LB Ben Bogle, Fr., S. Illinois, Nease: Played in four games and broke up a pass.

RB Tywuan Lee, Fr.*, Missouri St., Hilliard: Rushed six times for 5 yards in two games.

LB Cory McCalip, Fr., S. Illinois, Bishop Kenny: Did not play.

QB Gavin Screws, So.*, Indiana St., Baldwin: Played in six games, completing 64 of 121 passes for 683 yards with a touchdown and six interceptions.

NORTHEAST

OL Elias Batten, So.*, LIU, Bolles: Played in nine games.

WR Zach Rhodes, So.*, LIU, Bartram Trail: Played in 11 games, catching seven passes for 44 yards and a TD.

OHIO VALLEY

K Frankie Onate, Gr., Tennessee-Martin, Trinity Christian: Appeared in two games.

DL Hudson Tucker, So., Tennessee Tech, Camden County: Played in 11 games, starting 10, with 31 tackles and three sacks.

PATRIOT

OL Reed Collins, Fr., Lafayette, Bolles: Did not record any statistics.

K Canaan Kimball, Fr., Lehigh, Nease: Did not play.

LB Mack Marrone, So., Colgate, Bolles: Appeared in nine games and made one tackle.

TE Mason Mozo, Fr., Colgate, Bartram Trail: Played in one game.

RB Trey Sneed, Gr., Fordham, Fleming Island: Rutgers transfer rushed 197 times for 1,141 yards and 5 TD, and caught 34 passes for 227 yards and 2 TD; first-team All-Patriot League.

DB Donovan Thomas, Jr., Lehigh, Oakleaf: Played in 11 games, making an interception and 33 tackles.

DL Michael Thorn, Fr., Fordham, West Nassau: Appeared in one game.

TE Christian Williams, Jr., Lehigh, Creekside: Appeared in one game.

DB Stephen Williams II, Sr., Fordham, Trinity Christian: Intercepted three passes and broke up 11 more, with 56 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games; second-team All-Patriot League.

PIONEER

WR Jack Bogan, So., Davidson, Episcopal: Played in one game.

S Kyle Coffindaffer, Jr.*, Marist, Bolles: Played in 11 games and made 23 tackles.

OL Rowan Collins, Fr., Stetson, Christ's Church: Played in one game.

LB Deklan Dougherty, Fr., Butler, Bolles: Did not play.

OL Kyle Duncan, Fr., Presbyterian, Sandalwood: Did not play.

WR Jalen Evans, So., Stetson, First Coast: Did not play.

DB Caleb Francis, Fr., Presbyterian, Jackson: Did not play.

OL Steven Godwin, Jr.*, Stetson, Providence: Started nine games; honorable mention All-PFL.

WR David Herring, So.*, Presbyterian, Lee: Appeared in one game.

DT Josh Hughes, So.*, Stetson, Keystone Heights: Made 43 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in 10 games; honorable mention All-PFL.

RB Ershod Jasey II, Fr., Butler, Episcopal: Played in three games, rushing twice for 12 yards.

DL Nick Lavender, Jr., Morehead St., Fletcher: Made 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games; honorable mention All-PFL.

OL Sam Loper, Fr.*, Marist, Fernandina Beach: Played in nine games.

QB Max Monroe, So., Presbyterian, Ridgeview: Did not play.

WR Honrae Murray, Fr., Presbyterian, Oakleaf: Did not play.

DB Merrel Payne, So., Presbyterian, Bolles: Played in seven games and made eight tackles.

OL James Rhodes, So.*, Stetson, Orange Park: Played in seven games.

DT Ezekiel Romero, Fr., Stetson, Bartram Trail: Played in six games and made six tackles.

OL Aiden Roulette, Fr., Stetson, Bartram Trail: Did not play.

WR Andrew Tabor, Fr., Stetson, Bishop Kenny: Did not play.

WR Dylan Thibault, Jr.*, Presbyterian, St. Joseph: Played in five games, catching four passes for 57 yards.

K Phil Tita, So., Drake, Fernandina Beach: Did not play.

QB Tucker Tomberlin, So., Stetson, Episcopal: Played in one game.

OL Logan Wylie, Fr., Stetson, Bartram Trail: Started in nine games; honorable mention All-PFL.

SOUTHERN

K Bryce Addison, Fr., Mercer, Menendez: Did not play.

OL Mike Bartilucci, Fr.*, The Citadel, Fletcher: Won starting center spot and played in eight games.

TE Ajay Belanger, Jr., W. Carolina, Clay: Played in nine games and caught 20 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

LB Dylan Chiedo, Fr., Furman, Bartram Trail: Played in two games.

S Richie Coffey, Jr., Mercer, Baldwin: Placed in 11 games and made 41 tackles (4.5 for loss) with an interception.

OL Alex Dure, Fr., The Citadel, Union County: Did not play.

TE Hansen Englert, Fr., Wofford, Bolles: Did not play.

LB Danijah Gammage, Sr., Mercer, Brunswick: Made 12 tackles in eight games.

DE Richard Garrett, Fr., W. Carolina, Jackson: Played in four games.

WR Alec Holt, Jr., Wofford, Clay: Played in three games, making four receptions for 42 yards.

QB Tyler Huff, Gr., Furman, Ridgeview: Completed 199 of 292 passes for 2,199 yards with 15 TD and 8 TD, and ran for 694 yards and 8 TD in 12 games.

DE Jeremiah Jackson, So.*, Furman, Fleming Island: Played in four games, making five tackles and a sack.

OL Mac Johnson, So.*, Mercer, Ware County: Converted from tight end and played in three games.

LB Andrew Lewis, So., The Citadel, Ponte Vedra: Played in eight games and recorded two tackles.

LB Alex Maier, Fr.*, Furman, Fleming Island: Made quick impact with 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery while playing in 13 games; earned SoCon All-Freshman honors.

TE John Mazzella, Fr., Wofford, Ponte Vedra: Did not play.

OL Jeremy Michaux, Sr., Wofford, St. Augustine: Played in six games.

LB Drew Mims, Sr., Samford, Bartram Trail: Recorded 54 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

OL Cameron Moewe, So., The Citadel, Bishop Kenny: Starting left tackle played in 11 games.

LB E.J. Porter, Jr., W. Carolina, Bolles: Played in 11 games with 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

TE Jacob Ritchie, So., Wofford, Creekside: Played in 10 games and caught seven passes for 75 yards.

WR Rickie Shaw II, Fr., Wofford, Riverside: Played in four games, catching 10 passes for 113 yards.

OL Derek Simmons, So., W. Carolina, Fletcher: Did not play.

LB Ken Standley, So.*, Mercer, Ware County: Played in 11 games, with 85 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

DL Jordan Swain, So.*, Mercer, Glynn Academy: Played in 11 games and made 23 tackles.

DL Marlon Taylor, So., Chattanooga, Glynn Academy: Played 13 games, making 24 tackles and a sack; second-team All-SoCon.

OL Pearson Toomey, Jr.*, Furman, Bolles: Played in 13 games, starting at offensive tackle; made coaches' All-SoCon first team.

DB Travon Wallace, Gr., The Citadel, Atlantic Coast: Played in 10 games, making 49 tackles and an interception.

WR David White Jr., Jr., W. Carolina, Westside: Played in 11 games, catching 20 passes for 384 yards and five TDs.

SOUTHLAND

OL Cole LeClair, So., McNeese St., Middleburg: Played in 11 games, winning starting job at left guard.

SWAC

WR Cobie Bates, Fr.*, Mississippi Valley St., Oakleaf: Played in 10 games, catching eight passes for 151 yards and a TD, and averaged 24.4 yards on kickoff returns.

DB Isaiah Bolden, Sr., Jackson St., Bartram Trail/Wesley Chapel: Made 44 tackles, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 13 games; second-team All-SWAC.

OL Tommy Bridgewater, Fr., Florida A&M, First Coast: Played in two games.

RB Jaelin Brown, Fr., Florida A&M, Columbia: Did not play.

TE Kobe Brown, So., Alabama A&M, Trinity Christian: Appeared in six games as specialist blocker.

WR Kareem Burke, Fr., Florida A&M, Raines: Played in four games, rushing four times for 16 yards and catching a 21-yard pass.

DB Kwame Clark, Gr., Florida A&M, Oakleaf: Played in one game.

DB Khalif Copeland, Sr.*, Florida A&M, Oakleaf: Appeared in one game.

S Deshaun Davis, Jr., Bethune-Cookman, Mandarin: Played in one game and made a tackle.

TE Tony Forrest Jr., So.*, Grambling, Sandalwood: Did not play.

LB Aric Horne, Jr.*, Florida A&M, Raines: Made three tackles in four games after transfer from Iowa St.

DT Jordan Howell, Jr., Bethune-Cookman, Ware County: Played in three games and made one tackle.

LB Trevor James, Fr.*, Alcorn St., Lee: Played in six games and made 32 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

CB Jabari Jaudon, Sr., Bethune-Cookman, Ribault: Played in six games with three tackles.

RB Terrell Jennings, Sr., Florida A&M, Mandarin: Carried 73 times for 308 yards, 3 TD in 10 games.

QB Ja'Cory Jordan, Fr.*, Florida A&M, Trinity Christian: Played in two games, completing one pass for 8 yards.

QB Tre Lawrence, So., Alcorn St., Mandarin: Played in four games, completing 27 of 73 passes for 352 yards with a TD and two INTs.

RB Jaylen McCloud, Sr.*, Florida A&M, Bolles: Rushed for team-high 381 yards on 98 carries for 5 TD in 11 games.

DB Trenton McGhee, Gr., Florida A&M, Bolles: Did not play.

LB Travis Moss, Fr.*, Florida A&M, Mandarin: Did not play.

WR Malik Myers, Jr., Mississippi Valley St., Trinity Christian: Appeared in two games.

WR Darian Oxendine, Jr.*, Florida A&M, Mandarin: Caught 18 passes for 194 yards in 10 games.

S Uriah Ratliff, Jr., Bethune-Cookman, Raines: Led Wildcats with 63 tackles in 11 games, with one interception, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

LB Jordan Richo, So.*, Florida A&M, Yulee: Played in three games.

WR Chris Sanders, Jr.*, Florida A&M, Bolles: Played in two games, catching two passes for 11 yards.

QB Cameron Sapp, Jr.*, Florida A&M, Lee: Appeared in two games, completing all three pass attempts for 24 yards.

WR Tyree Saunders, So., Alabama St., First Coast: Played nine games, catching one pass for 37 yards.

CB Robert Simmons, So., Bethune-Cookman, Sandalwood: Played in three games and made one tackle.

QB Walter Simmons III, So., Bethune-Cookman, Oakleaf: Played in five games, completing 6 of 7 passes for 48 yards with an interception and running for 27 yards.

LB Derrick Sinegal, So., Bethune-Cookman, Camden County: Did not play.

LB Devin Smith, Fr., Florida A&M, Riverside: Played in two games and made five tackles.

DT Kamari Stephens, Jr.*, Florida A&M, Sandalwood: Oass rusher led Rattlers with 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, plus 20 tackles, a pick and a fumble recovery in 11 games; first-team All-SWAC.

LB Clayton Thomas, So., Bethune-Cookman, Trinity Christian: Played in three games and made four tackles.

DL Christopher Victor, So.*, Mississippi Valley St., Parker: Played in nine games and made 21 tackles (3.5 for loss) with a forced fumble.

TE DeWayne Wakefield, Fr., Bethune-Cookman, University Christian: Played in one game.

