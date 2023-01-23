You can get free HD content, including sports, news, dramas and comedies, just about everywhere in the US. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more are broadcasting their shows right now, and all you need to get them is an antenna and maybe a separate, inexpensive, tuner. Even better, the entire broadcasting system is going through a change that will lead to free 4K and HDR content, additional programming and more. Amazingly, it will still be free.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO