Paul Rindahl, of Goodridge, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, with his family by his side, at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ekelund Lutheran Church, rural Goodridge, MN, with Pastor Dawn Hanson officiating.

GOODRIDGE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO