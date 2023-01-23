Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Paul Rindahl
Paul Rindahl, of Goodridge, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, with his family by his side, at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ekelund Lutheran Church, rural Goodridge, MN, with Pastor Dawn Hanson officiating.
JODY VIGNESS
Jodell “Jody” Kay Vigness, of Grand Forks, ND, formerly of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 64. A visitation will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, January 27,...
DEONE CERNY
Deone Cerny of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 89. The service to celebrate Deone’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Pauli Lutheran Church rural Thief River Falls, MN, with Rev. Carl Hansen and Rev. Marlene Anderson officiating.
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
