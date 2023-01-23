ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WISH-TV

Judge: Delphi murders jury to come from Allen County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge has ruled that jurors hearing the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County. Judge Frances Gull, a special judge appointed from Allen County, issued her order Tuesday, one day after the prosecutors and defense narrowed the possible counties to two. Richard Allen,...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Muncie man charged with raping 16-year-old

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with rape after investigators said he attacked a 16-year-old girl from Alexandria. A Madison County sheriff's deputy went to Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie on Jan. 14 to take a report of the attack. The girl told an interviewer she...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
LEBANON, IN
WLFI.com

Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Frankfort man arrested for possession of methamphetamine and OWI

TIPPECANOE CO. – On January 21, just before 1:30 a.m., Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. McKinney...
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man dies in Boone County wreck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is dead after a wreck in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's department and Whitestown Police responded to the call around 3:30 Sunday morning. A white Honda Pilot had rolled over into a ditch on I-865 west bound at the I-65...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
MARION, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations, Clinton Now Orange Travel Status 5:30 PM

Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened”. Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!”
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

First part of Hamilton County Fairgrounds upgrade given go-ahead

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Hamilton County Commissioners and county 4-H officials agreed Monday to proceed with what is called Phase 1A of a fairground redevelopment plan. The $15 million Phase 1A will include construction of a “Bicentennial Building” to replace the O.V. Winks Building and annex. Groundbreaking...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

