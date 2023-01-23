Read full article on original website
White Sox release statement on Mike Clevinger
Pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations for two incidents during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. Clevinger agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox in November of 2022, and signed Clevinger to a...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Cuba names 5 MLB players to team for World Classic tourney
Cubans on Major League Baseball teams or other foreign clubs will for the first time join local stars on the national team that will play in the World Baseball Classic tournament, officials announced Wednesday evening.The Cuban Baseball Federation long defended the idea of amateurism and punished those who left the island to seek their fortunes in professional baseball.But that changed when a program on state television announced the roster of 30 players for Cuba's national team that will play in the international tournament that begins March 8 in Taiwan.The team will include infielder Andy Ibáñez of the Detroit Tigers,...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
Important Dates in 2023 MLB Schedule
Some of the most important days in the 2023 MLB Schedule have been released, including Opening Day, the All Star break, the potential World Series dates and more. Here is a look at all the important dates that have been announced in the 2023 MLB schedule. March 30: Opening Day...
8-time Gold Glover, World Series champ inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer — the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA on Tuesday.
Are the Mets done adding this off-season?
Three weeks from today, pitchers and catchers report down to Port St. Lucie for the New York Mets. Much is at stake for this baseball team as they gear up for the 2023 season. Coming off a 101-win season, following a busy free agency headlined by splashes, this is essentially a World Series or bust type of year for the Mets.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade
Whether the Boston Red Sox's latest move was a reaction to their latest trade or a coincidence, they were able to add some depth to one of the weakest areas of the roster. "A minor-league deal for the Red Sox: Matt Dermody on a non-roster invite (to spring training)," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday night.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
There have been plenty of notable blunders under Chaim Bloom's regime with the Boston Red Sox. However, one of Bloom's worst trades in his three-season tenure has flown under the radar. Prior to the 2021 season, Bloom packaged left-hander Jeffrey Springs, right-hander Chris Mazza and cash to the Tampa Bay...
MLB Insider says These 2 Relievers are 'Long Shots' for New York Mets
The Mets appear to be finished making any big splash moves this offseason, but they still need to round out their bullpen. Two of the best relievers left on the free agent market are Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, both of whom the Mets have shown interest in. While the...
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?
The MLB offseason is winding down, and while some moves are still being made, we've got our eyes on the 2023 season. Last week, we ranked the top couple dozen first basemen in the league, placing them into four separate tiers — "Elite," "Almost Elite," "Really Good" and "Pretty Solid."
