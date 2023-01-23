ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City

LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
LARAMIE, WY
Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
LARAMIE, WY
Univ. of Wyoming Announces Nuclear-Related Research Proposal Winners

The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) has selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, according to a release by the university. Recognizing that uranium production and nuclear energy are important components of Wyoming’s energy past, present, and future, SER is...
LARAMIE, WY
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?

Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
WYOMING STATE
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
WYOMING STATE
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
WYOMING STATE
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming’s Obesity Rate Is Up 11%

I'm going to blame it on the cold, because whenever it's 'sweater weather' I just don't feel like doing anything. And the bad part is that it's always sweater weather... Oh boy... According to the team of analysts at QuoteWizard, Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their...
WYOMING STATE
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
WYOMING STATE
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day

University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
LARAMIE, WY
