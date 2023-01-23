Read full article on original website
Related
Tuck’s Takes: Wyoming’s defense a no-show in Sin City
LAS VEGAS -- Before this game I was asked a simple question: Does Wyoming have a shot?. I said if Noah Reynolds scores 25 and Xavier DuSell hits at least five threes, the Cowboys have a great chance to come away with a rare win in Sin City. I even threw in the fact that for some reason Hunter Thompson loves facing the Rebels inside the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV Puts on Shooting Clinic in 86-72 Win Over Wyoming
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome the hot shooting of the Runnin’ Rebels in the first half in an 86-72 loss to UNLV in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening. The two teams combined for 25 threes on the night. Wyoming hit...
Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
“The Best by Par!” Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Golf Clubs to 15-Year-Old
"A wish that was the best by par!’ That’s what we can only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out to a wish kid. For Thane’s wish, a surprise appearance from a special guest made his wish all the more magical."
Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell Wins Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
The 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross County Player of the Year is Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell. Morrell earns her first Gatorade Award and is the second winner from Cheyenne Central High School. In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced Morrell’s...
Univ. of Wyoming Announces Nuclear-Related Research Proposal Winners
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) has selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, according to a release by the university. Recognizing that uranium production and nuclear energy are important components of Wyoming’s energy past, present, and future, SER is...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Why Are We Fascinated And Attracted To Large Wyoming Bison?
Never having seen a bison in real life, is probably the leading reason for people wanting to get close to one. In turn becoming the leading reason for an unplanned trip to the emergency room to get treatment for being gored. The excitement of seeing one makes people forget about...
What Great Thing Sets Wyoming Apart From The Other 49 States?
Usually you don't ask for other people's opinion, because we all know, they're going to give it to you an may not be anywhere close to what you want. On a rare occasion, the moment you've been waiting for...someone actually asks you for you opinion. In this particular case, there's actually no wrong answer, so your opinion counts.
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
Information Sought On Laramie County Man Missing Since November
A Laramie County man listed on the "Wyoming Missing Persons" website had still not been located as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department. The website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, includes this listing for Micheal Friel:. Michael Cameron Friel, age...
Wyoming’s Obesity Rate Is Up 11%
I'm going to blame it on the cold, because whenever it's 'sweater weather' I just don't feel like doing anything. And the bad part is that it's always sweater weather... Oh boy... According to the team of analysts at QuoteWizard, Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their...
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day
University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
