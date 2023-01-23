Read full article on original website
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Hornets Boys Basketball Falls In Close Overtime Battle With Maryville
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team faced off with Maryville in the 2023 Cameron Shootout on Tuesday night. The Hornets came out with great defensive intensity holding a Spoofhounds team that averages 66 points per game to just two points in the opening quarter. But Maryville’s offense woke up...
Carrollton Arson Arrest
A Carrollton man has been charged with alleged arson following an investigation of the hotel fire late Sunday night in Carrollton. Carrollton Police responded to the fire scene to assist with traffic control. A man was seen coming out from behind a parked vehicle at the hotel. He was taken into custody and interviewed. The report from the police department indicates he was inside the hotel when the fire started.
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
Council Appointment Approved In Trenton
The Trenton City Council approved two ordinances and two appointments in their meeting Monday. The council approved the appointment of William Fisher to fill the unexpired term as 1st Ward council representative. Fisher is running for the seat in the April election. Two ordinances were approved. The first is for...
CHS Boys Basketball Falls To Smithville After Big 3rd Q From The Warriors
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team went into the halftime break against Smithville on Monday night with a tied scoreboard 29-29. The Warriors started the second half on a 19-0 run to go up 48-29 and the hole was too big for the Hornets to climb out of. Chillicothe...
Chillicothe Salute To Agriculture
The annual Salute To Agriculture, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe FFA is February 17th at the Litton Ag Center. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says the Salute To Ag has taken place for more than a decade. In addition to lunch, Narr says they will...
Troopers Arrest Trenton Man
A Trenton man was arrested by State Troopers in Grundy County Monday. Twenty-three-year-old Zeccia A Elder was arrested at about 9:00 pm for alleged speeding, no driver’s license, and on a Mercer County warrant for traffic violations. He was held at the Grundy County Jail.
Adult STEM Kits From The Livingston Co. Library
The Livingston County Library has new adult Stay Sharp STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) kits available for checkout beginning January 30th. Kits currently available include:. The Garden kit. On the Road Again travel kit. The Space kit. Things that Fly: Birds and Butterflies kit. Adult services Coordinator Kirsten Mouton...
Hotel Fire In Carrollton Sunday Night
Carrollton Fire Fighters were on the scene of a structure fire at the Carrollton Inn on South Main Sunday night. The fire was reported at 11:44 pm and mutual aid was received from North Central Carroll Fire Protection District and the Norborne Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for six hours.
Chillicothe Police Reports For Saturday – Monday
The weekend police report for Chillicothe includes 101 calls for service. 9:49 am, Officers responded to the Chillicothe Airport in reference to property damage. 12:12 pm, Officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd St. in reference to harassment….A suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing. Sunday. 1:52 pm,...
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
