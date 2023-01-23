A Carrollton man has been charged with alleged arson following an investigation of the hotel fire late Sunday night in Carrollton. Carrollton Police responded to the fire scene to assist with traffic control. A man was seen coming out from behind a parked vehicle at the hotel. He was taken into custody and interviewed. The report from the police department indicates he was inside the hotel when the fire started.

CARROLLTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO