North Haven, CT

Daily Voice

Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say

A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
SOUTHBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford

Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic

Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police

A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

