Related
Westport Man Attempted To 'Lure' Neighbor's Cat Into Home, Police Say
A man was charged with breach of peace for allegedly attempting to lure his neighbor's cat into his home in Fairfield County. James Dolyle, age 56, of Westport, was charged on Friday, Jan. 20, following an investigation by Westport Police that he had allegedly stolen the neighbor's cat. The neighbor...
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say
A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say
A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the …
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal January 2022 Crash on I-84 in Farmington
A man has been arrested in connection to a serious crash on Interstate 84 West in Farmington that left two people dead and injured multiple other people last January. State police said then 56-year-old Sean Jackson, of Southington, was driving one of four vehicles involved in the crash on January 11, 2022 around 7:15 p.m.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Man Caused Fatal Multi-Car Crash That Left Two Dead On I-84 In Farmington: Police
After more than a year, a Bloomfield man has been charged with causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in Farmington that left two people dead, police said. The collision happened on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, and involved four cars that were all traveling on I-84 in Farmington, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
NBC Connecticut
Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford
Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say
A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway.The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue.The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding a gun. The…
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house
EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November. DEFENDANT: Jonathan E....
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic
Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday. Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took...
NBC Connecticut
Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police
A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Darien Man Charged With Providing Alcohol To Minors, Police Say
A Darien man has been charged with allegedly providing alcohol to a group of underage males at an area café. Albert Lian, age 55, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 21, while at Ernie’s Café in Darien, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police. Darien officers observed...
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
