A couple weeks ago for “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” we honored and thanked our incredible police department for their dedication to our community. It’s with mixed emotions, that we congratulate one of the department’s invaluable leaders, Captain Brian Grady on his retirement. Captain Grady has served the township since 1997 as a police officer and has risen through the ranks to second-in-command. He has resided in our community since 1997 with his wife, Tammy, and has raised his family here. We want to wish Captain Grady the best of luck in retirement and thank him for his many years of honorable service to the residents of Mantua Township.

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO