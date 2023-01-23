Read full article on original website
Family Raises Money For South Jersey Man Shot By Police
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
Police ID man fatally shot by police in Deptford, New Jersey
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has revealed the victim's name who was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday in Deptford.The 55-year-old shooting victim was identified as Daniel Nevius Sr., of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Deptford Police Department responded to a residence on Fox Run Road after receiving a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon, striking Nevius Sr. around 1 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene where Nevius Sr. was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted in accordance with Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires the AG to conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest
Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
thesunpapers.com
Mayor Zimmerman’s Message for week of Jan. 22
A couple weeks ago for “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” we honored and thanked our incredible police department for their dedication to our community. It’s with mixed emotions, that we congratulate one of the department’s invaluable leaders, Captain Brian Grady on his retirement. Captain Grady has served the township since 1997 as a police officer and has risen through the ranks to second-in-command. He has resided in our community since 1997 with his wife, Tammy, and has raised his family here. We want to wish Captain Grady the best of luck in retirement and thank him for his many years of honorable service to the residents of Mantua Township.
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield to host volunteer recruitment meeting on Jan. 30
Are you looking to get more involved with Haddonfield? The Borough of Haddonfield is currently seeking volunteers to assist with Borough-sponsored events in 2023 in an effort to bridge the gap between tradition and post-COVID trends, generational shifts, and to create a more diverse community. On Jan. 30, Mayor Colleen...
One Injured In Ocean County Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A woman was left in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, Manchester Police said. The crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Route 530 near the intersection of Lacey Road. According to authorities, 25-year-old Nicholas Briggs of Whiting was driving a Dodge Magnum westbound on 530 when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. His car crashed into a Toyota Rav4 driven by 61-year-old Jorie Sanzone of Forked River, who was traveling east on Route 530.
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
Pleasantville woman’s conviction overturned in deadly stabbing of Atlantic City couple
A Pleasantville woman’s conviction in the deadly 2018 stabbing of an Atlantic City couple was overturned last week when an appellate panel ruled her Miranda rights were violated. Rollie Ellis, now 33, pleaded guilty in January 2020, after a judge denied the defense’s motion to suppress her confession in...
Man Killed Trying To Cross Atlantic City Expressway: NJSP
A man trying to cross the Atlantic City Expressway was struck and killed, authorities said. Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City was fatally struck about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at milepost 3 on the eastbound side of the expressway in Pleasantville, New Jersey State Police said. He was...
