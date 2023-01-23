ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deptford Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Police ID man fatally shot by police in Deptford, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has revealed the victim's name who was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday in Deptford.The 55-year-old shooting victim was identified as Daniel Nevius Sr., of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Deptford Police Department responded to a residence on Fox Run Road after receiving a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon, striking Nevius Sr. around 1 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene where Nevius Sr. was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted in accordance with Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires the AG to conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer. 
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest

Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Mayor Zimmerman’s Message for week of Jan. 22

A couple weeks ago for “National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” we honored and thanked our incredible police department for their dedication to our community. It’s with mixed emotions, that we congratulate one of the department’s invaluable leaders, Captain Brian Grady on his retirement. Captain Grady has served the township since 1997 as a police officer and has risen through the ranks to second-in-command. He has resided in our community since 1997 with his wife, Tammy, and has raised his family here. We want to wish Captain Grady the best of luck in retirement and thank him for his many years of honorable service to the residents of Mantua Township.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield to host volunteer recruitment meeting on Jan. 30

Are you looking to get more involved with Haddonfield? The Borough of Haddonfield is currently seeking volunteers to assist with Borough-sponsored events in 2023 in an effort to bridge the gap between tradition and post-COVID trends, generational shifts, and to create a more diverse community. On Jan. 30, Mayor Colleen...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

One Injured In Ocean County Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A woman was left in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, Manchester Police said. The crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Route 530 near the intersection of Lacey Road. According to authorities, 25-year-old Nicholas Briggs of Whiting was driving a Dodge Magnum westbound on 530 when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. His car crashed into a Toyota Rav4 driven by 61-year-old Jorie Sanzone of Forked River, who was traveling east on Route 530.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

