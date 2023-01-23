Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City earns split vs. Goodland, Girls fall boys battle back in OT
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – On Tuesday night Garden City fought with Goodland to earn a split as the Cowgirls looked every bit the part of the top team in 3A winning 65-47 and the Cowboys pushed the boys to the brink as Garden City hung on 63-55. Girls...
westernkansasnews.com
Conq women mount 2nd half comeback at Coffeyville; men worn down, lose 3rd straight
COFFEYVILLE–Landon Glasper scored 26 points off the bench and sparked the parade of threes for No. 14 Coffeyville’s men in a 94-78 win over No. 13 Dodge City, while the 12th-ranked Conq women erased a nine point halftime deficit to overcome the Red Ravens 73-66 in a doubleheader at Nellis Hall.
How bad was the 2022 drought in Kansas? For these 7 communities, it was the driest on record
Record-setting lack of rain in 2022 transformed parts of western Kansas into a temporary desert.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
KBI: Man Shot by Deputies in Dodge City Was Suspect in Arizona Killings. UNDATED (AP) – Police say a man who was shot and killed in a shootout that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix police say in a news release that 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone was a suspect in a shooting on Sunday in Phoenix that left two adults dead. Investigators discovered Malone and a woman had likely fled the state. The shootout began after officers stopped Malone's vehicle in Dodge City. Three officers were hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released. The woman with Malone also was shot and is hospitalized.
WIBW
Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Update: Police say Dodge City officer-involved shooting suspect wanted for Phoenix homicide
One person is dead, and five others, including three deputies, were injured following a shooting in Dodge City Monday morning.
KVOE
Three deputies shot, one of two suspects dead after officer-involved shooting in Dodge City
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says three deputies were shot and a Highway Patrol trooper was bitten as part of an incident that developed in Ford County on Monday. The incident apparently developed in Clark County, immediately south of Ford County. The KBI says Clark County deputies noticed a blue pickup driving through Minneola, about 25 miles due south of Dodge City. The pickup was notable because it matched the description of a vehicle used in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona from Sunday. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but the truck’s two occupants fled with deputies and troopers ultimately giving chase.
Officers injured in Dodge City shooting improving, KBI says
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provided an update on Tuesday on the three officers who were involved in a shooting in Dodge City.
KWCH.com
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday evening update: Two people involved in a shootout with deputies in southwest Kansas have been linked to a double homicide in Phoenix, Ariz. In a release, Phoenix police said they were investigating the Jan. 22 shooting deaths of 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble and identified an adult male as a suspect as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone, of Phoenix. They learned that a woman may be with him.
westernkansasnews.com
Multiple sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting
FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Dodge City, Kansas. Three deputies were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper was injured during the fatal shooting. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an...
3 deputies shot, suspect dead after shootout near Dodge City
UPDATE: KBI identifies the male suspect as Leroy Malone
Witnesses react to Dodge City officer-involved shooting
On Monday, many people witnessed the officer-involved shooting in Dodge City that killed one person and injured five others.
Garden City police warn of fentanyl overdoses
The department says over the past several weeks, first responders have been called out to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses in Garden City and Finney County.
westernkansasnews.com
First Responders in the area have responded to several fentanyl-related overdoses
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Police Department released a public service announcement on their Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday, concerning numerous fentanyl-related overdoses. According to the post, in recent weeks, First Responders in Garden City and Finney County have responded to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses. Fentanyl is...
kscbnews.net
Haskell County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Weekend Arrests
On Saturday, January 21st Haskell County Sheriff Department units responded to a two-vehicle, possible injury accident at the intersection of US Highway 56 and 83. After further investigation, Alexis Micaela Salas of Liberal was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving with no Liability Insurance.
Comments / 0