Garden City, KS

Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KBI: Man Shot by Deputies in Dodge City Was Suspect in Arizona Killings. UNDATED (AP) – Police say a man who was shot and killed in a shootout that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix police say in a news release that 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone was a suspect in a shooting on Sunday in Phoenix that left two adults dead. Investigators discovered Malone and a woman had likely fled the state. The shootout began after officers stopped Malone's vehicle in Dodge City. Three officers were hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released. The woman with Malone also was shot and is hospitalized.
DODGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Three deputies shot, one of two suspects dead after officer-involved shooting in Dodge City

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says three deputies were shot and a Highway Patrol trooper was bitten as part of an incident that developed in Ford County on Monday. The incident apparently developed in Clark County, immediately south of Ford County. The KBI says Clark County deputies noticed a blue pickup driving through Minneola, about 25 miles due south of Dodge City. The pickup was notable because it matched the description of a vehicle used in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona from Sunday. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but the truck’s two occupants fled with deputies and troopers ultimately giving chase.
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday evening update: Two people involved in a shootout with deputies in southwest Kansas have been linked to a double homicide in Phoenix, Ariz. In a release, Phoenix police said they were investigating the Jan. 22 shooting deaths of 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble and identified an adult male as a suspect as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone, of Phoenix. They learned that a woman may be with him.
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Multiple sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting

FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Dodge City, Kansas. Three deputies were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper was injured during the fatal shooting. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an...
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

First Responders in the area have responded to several fentanyl-related overdoses

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Police Department released a public service announcement on their Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday, concerning numerous fentanyl-related overdoses. According to the post, in recent weeks, First Responders in Garden City and Finney County have responded to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses. Fentanyl is...
GARDEN CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Haskell County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Weekend Arrests

On Saturday, January 21st Haskell County Sheriff Department units responded to a two-vehicle, possible injury accident at the intersection of US Highway 56 and 83. After further investigation, Alexis Micaela Salas of Liberal was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving with no Liability Insurance.
HASKELL COUNTY, KS

