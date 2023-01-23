ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut

One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg

Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Woman Shocked By Significantly Higher Lottery Prize

Another day, another Waterloo woman taking home a huge lottery prize. Sometimes it doesn't hurt to look over your lottery ticket a second, third, or even a fourth time. A woman from Waterloo couldn't believe her luck when she went to go redeem her tiny prize of $3 earlier this month only to find out she would be taking home just a bit more money.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
livability.com

Cedar Rapids: A Hotbed for New Talent

Cedar Rapids draws young professionals with opportunity, diversity and affordability. Emerging talent flocks to places like Cedar Rapids, which checks everything off a young professional’s “must-have” list – affordability, diversity, a thriving economy and an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Renters and homeowners enjoy monthly payments that are about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Jury Reaches Verdict in Cedar Rapids Triple Murder Case

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- After six hours of deliberations, a Linn County jury has a verdict in a Cedar Rapids triple murder case. The jury found Alex Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother Melissa, his father Jan, and his sister Sabrina in 2021.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy