Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
cbs2iowa.com
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg
Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
A New Healthy Restaurant is Opening This Week in Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a new place to grab some food in Downtown Cedar Rapids!. This week, a restaurant called the KETO Kitchen will be opening at 210 3rd Ave SE inside the Armstrong Building's food court. It specializes in meals for people on the Keto Diet, as well as a few other specific diets.
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
That New Cedar Rapids Tomaso’s Pizza Location is Set to Open Soon
Last spring, we got word that Tomaso's Pizza would be moving to a brand new location at 2706 1st Ave NE in 2023. Now that 2023 has arrived, that new location is getting very close to opening its doors! According to a recent Instagram post, the owners of Tomaso's Pizza are hoping make the switch over to 1st Ave the first week of March.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
cbs2iowa.com
Winner for Race for the Space Program hosts a grand opening in their new downtown space
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m., the winner of the Race for the Space program, The KETO Kitchen, will host a grand opening at their new downtown space located in the Armstrong Building, at 3rd Ave and 3rd Street. Opening our doors...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KCRG.com
Big Grove Brewery starts construction in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday kicked off the beginning of a new brewery that’s coming to Cedar Rapids. Big Grove Brewery plans on officially opening its doors this fall in the west side of the downtown area - specifically the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW. In a...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County had $4.1 Million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Roby Smith shared the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn Co. In 2022, more than $4.1 million was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn County residents,...
Waterloo Woman Shocked By Significantly Higher Lottery Prize
Another day, another Waterloo woman taking home a huge lottery prize. Sometimes it doesn't hurt to look over your lottery ticket a second, third, or even a fourth time. A woman from Waterloo couldn't believe her luck when she went to go redeem her tiny prize of $3 earlier this month only to find out she would be taking home just a bit more money.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
livability.com
Cedar Rapids: A Hotbed for New Talent
Cedar Rapids draws young professionals with opportunity, diversity and affordability. Emerging talent flocks to places like Cedar Rapids, which checks everything off a young professional’s “must-have” list – affordability, diversity, a thriving economy and an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Renters and homeowners enjoy monthly payments that are about...
iheart.com
Jury Reaches Verdict in Cedar Rapids Triple Murder Case
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- After six hours of deliberations, a Linn County jury has a verdict in a Cedar Rapids triple murder case. The jury found Alex Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother Melissa, his father Jan, and his sister Sabrina in 2021.
KCRG.com
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Alexander Jackson found guilty of first degree murder in deaths of his family. A jury has found Alexander Jackson guilty of first degree murder in the death of his parents and his 19-year-old sister at their home in 2021. DRA unveils phased $75 million renovation plan for Dubuque’s Q Casino...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
