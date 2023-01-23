ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greaterlongisland.com

The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices

Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Patchogue announces first annual Pride parade this summer

It’s official — Patchogue is going to host its first-ever Pride parade this June. James Diele-Stein, who’s on the board of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce and is co-chair of its retail association, told Greater Long Island that the first annual Patchogue Pride Parade is in the works for Sunday, June 4.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Shorefront Park living shoreline breaks ground, finally!

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Village of Patchogue hosted New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez, among other politicians including county executive Steve Bellone, for a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture

Phil Mannino’s wife, Marie, sure could light up a room. Throughout their 58 years together before Marie died in 2020 at age 79, the couple enjoyed antiquing in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. Among other trinkets, their treasure chest swelled with elegant Tiffany lamps. Long Island diners who...
OAKDALE, NY
longisland.com

New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook

McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
LYNBROOK, NY
27east.com

Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End

A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. 27east.com · Village Trustees and Mayor Trade Barbs Over Police Chief Pick Southampton Village Mayor ... 26 Jan 2023 by 27Speaks.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
stupiddope.com

Experience the Best Lobster Sandwich at Shinnecock Lobster Factory

As seafood enthusiasts, we at stupidDOPE are always on the lookout for the best lobster sandwiches in the country. So when we were given the opportunity to visit the Shinnecock Lobster Factory, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost in Southampton, NY, we jumped at the chance. Upon arriving at the...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project awareness

The Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project held a Construction Awareness Information Session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., in the William Floyd High School auditorium, located at 240 Mastic Beach …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
longisland.com

Pierogibites & More Opens in Bellmore

Pierogibites & More, a Polish-Ukrainian restaurant opened in Bellmore recently serving up pierogies, kielbasa and, as the name suggests, more. Their pierogi dinner includes eight pieces of boiled or fried pierogi served with sour cream and caramelized onions ($13). Grilled kielbasa is a simple plate of two kielbasa served with caramelized onions and mustard ($7). They also have meat croquette, a fried breaded crepe filled with pork ($7). You can also get meat-stuffed cabbage served with tomato sauce ($7) and a cheese blintz sweetened with farmer’s cheese ($7).
BELLMORE, NY
islipbulletin.net

Local St. Pat’s parades announce grand marshals

Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again. The grand marshals have been announced for local St. Patrick’s Day parades. The Bay Shore-Brightwaters parade will take place on March …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BAY SHORE, NY
weddingsparrow.com

Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island

Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
HUNTINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Former town employee says she was fired unjustly

Nov. 4, 2022, began as a normal day for Jean Trojanoski. The 79-year-old Islip Town employee was at her part-time job at the town’s Parking Violations Bureau, working on a letter that she was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy