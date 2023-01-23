Read full article on original website
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 24
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Pius X boys upset undefeated Omaha Skutt on Tuesday to improve to 13-5 on the season. Check out other highlights from across the Capital City. Boys Basketball. Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52. Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49. Lincoln Southeast 60,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Demitrius Bell commits, the Vedrals, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been on a real roll of late. On Tuesday afternoon, Matt Rhule and company scored another recruiting win with the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell. The 6’1 175 WR from Nashville chose the Nebraska Cornhuskers over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Kentucky...
3 News Now
Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
247Sports
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American
Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska
It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
doniphanherald.com
Former Omaha Westside state champion golfer Kaitlyn Hanna enjoying new hobby: "TeeArt"
OMAHA -- Glue first, then the tee. Over and over, in thousands of drilled holes, Kaitlyn Hanna creates one-of-a-kind artwork using golf tees. Her first creation, a large W, hangs in the indoor practice facility at Omaha Westside, from which the Iowa freshman golfer graduated. “It started with the Swede...
1011now.com
Lincoln East High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gatorade announced on Monday that Mia Murray of Lincoln East High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Murray is the second Gatorade Nebraska Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Lincoln East High School. Gatorade said...
klkntv.com
Shinedown coming to Lincoln in April
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rock band Shinedown is making a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. On Monday, the band announced its Revolutions Live Tour, which will begin in Michigan on April 3. Shinedown will be coming to Lincoln on April 25. Three Days Grace and From Ashes...
Country duo Brooks & Dunn making a stop in Omaha this spring
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country duo Brooks & Dunn have extended their Reboot 2023 tour to include Omaha. Brooks & Dunn will perform at Omaha's CHI Health Center on June 1. Scotty McCreery will open the tour, according to a press release from Live Nation. Tickets go on sale...
How does the snow this year to date compare to average?
Due to the our biggest snow in nearly 5 years happening last week, many are probably wondering how the snow this year is compared to average for the year, and also for the month of January.
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
KETV.com
Omaha doctor agrees with annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans
COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and on Tuesday, Omaha doctors warned of a new variant that is the most contagious strain yet. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers making booster vaccines an annual option like the flu shot. The good news is infections in Nebraska are staying steady, just a 10 percent positive rate.
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
WOWT
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
