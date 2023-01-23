ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 24

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Pius X boys upset undefeated Omaha Skutt on Tuesday to improve to 13-5 on the season. Check out other highlights from across the Capital City. Boys Basketball. Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52. Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49. Lincoln Southeast 60,...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity

Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
LINCOLN, NE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American

Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
AMES, IA
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska

It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Shinedown coming to Lincoln in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rock band Shinedown is making a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. On Monday, the band announced its Revolutions Live Tour, which will begin in Michigan on April 3. Shinedown will be coming to Lincoln on April 25. Three Days Grace and From Ashes...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha doctor agrees with annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans

COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and on Tuesday, Omaha doctors warned of a new variant that is the most contagious strain yet. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers making booster vaccines an annual option like the flu shot. The good news is infections in Nebraska are staying steady, just a 10 percent positive rate.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE

