Arkansas State

Tax season begins, what to know before you file

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday is the official start of the 2023 tax filing season, so now is the time to get your tax information in order.

Starting Jan. 23, you can file your taxes both on the state and federal level. Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration said you should file as early as possible especially if you anticipate having a refund.

You may receive a smaller tax refund in 2023 — here’s why

For paper returns it takes about six to eight weeks. Online it is cut in half to about two to four weeks. Paper checks will also take longer to reach you than direct deposit.

“The key question and I know the number one question that Arkansans want to know after they file is ‘where is my refund? I want to know the status of it, where is it?’ and we do have a tool on our website where you can go check that and it will tell you one if it’s been processed, two it’s on the way,” Hardin said.

IRS announces tax inflation adjustments – why your paycheck could see a bump

Hardin said Arkansans will save more money this year as well since the top tax rate was reduced to 4.9%. That is the lowest rate in state history.

“Just this year alone Arkansans, this tax filing season, will save $295 million and that’s $295 million that stays in their pockets versus being paid to the state so there is something to look forward to,” Hardin said.

If you need help filing your taxes, there are resources on the Department of Finance and Administration’s website at DFA.Arkansas.gov .

The deadline to file your taxes or an extension is April 18th.

KARK 4 News

