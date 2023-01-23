ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
103.7 WCYY

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MAINE STATE
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ABC6.com

Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
COVENTRY, RI
whdh.com

Man steals car with woman in back seat

A police chase came to a crashing end in Wisconsin when a man stole a car with a woman in the back seat. Police say the woman’s car was stolen while she was sleeping in the back of her car at a rest stop on January 14. The woman woke up to the high-speed ride and called for help.
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely

There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Bay Net

Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: Update – Deaths, Point-in-Time count, Mobile Van, $30Million for ’24 shelters…

The national – and Rhode Island – attempt to count those living unhoused begins tomorrow. Volunteers organized by the RI Coalition to End Homelessness will lead the effort with volunteers and other organizations to span out and count men, women, and children, if any, on the streets. In December the Coalition was raising funds to support the Coalition efforts, part of which was to go to buy gift cards to pay those they are counting for their cooperation.
COLORADO STATE

