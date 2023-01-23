Read full article on original website
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
GoLocalProv
The Man Who’s the Connection Between Netflix Series “Bad Vegan” and RI’s Plant City
A top-ranked Netflix series and an expanding Rhode Island “plant-based” vegan empire have something in common. While Kenney is featured in the Netflix documentary series “Bad Vegan,” he was making headlines four years ago for bringing his plant-based restaurant concept to Rhode Island. As GoLocal was...
dayton247now.com
Adorable dog with special needs to be featured in 'Puppy Bowl XIX'
TIVERTON, R.I. (TND) — Joey, an adorable rescue dog who lives in Rhode Island, is gearing up for his appearance in “Puppy Bowl XIX,” an annual television special on Animal Planet. He’s just an amazing little pup,” Cathy Larson, who adopted Joey when he was 6 months...
whdh.com
Winning $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold at western Mass. grocery store
BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Someone who stopped at a Stop & Shop for a lottery ticket in western Massachusetts won the latest Mega Millions prize, according to state lottery officials. The Massachusetts State Lottery said the sole winner of the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot bought their ticket at the...
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
ABC6.com
Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
whdh.com
Man steals car with woman in back seat
A police chase came to a crashing end in Wisconsin when a man stole a car with a woman in the back seat. Police say the woman’s car was stolen while she was sleeping in the back of her car at a rest stop on January 14. The woman woke up to the high-speed ride and called for help.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
iheart.com
RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely
There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
Popular TV Shows Set in Rhode Island: Your State on Screen
Rhode Island is a small state with a big personality, known for its charming coastal towns, delicious seafood, and unique culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state.
Bay Net
Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Update – Deaths, Point-in-Time count, Mobile Van, $30Million for ’24 shelters…
The national – and Rhode Island – attempt to count those living unhoused begins tomorrow. Volunteers organized by the RI Coalition to End Homelessness will lead the effort with volunteers and other organizations to span out and count men, women, and children, if any, on the streets. In December the Coalition was raising funds to support the Coalition efforts, part of which was to go to buy gift cards to pay those they are counting for their cooperation.
whdh.com
Another winter storm on the horizon just hours after power is restored to many Mass. communities
Another winter storm is expected to hit New England Wednesday just hours after power was restored to communities across Massachusetts. The storm is expected to begin between noon and 3 p.m. and then intensify throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Similar to the last two storms, communities along...
