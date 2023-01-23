Read full article on original website
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/25/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and many more expected. After the ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic guns was approved and signed into law by the Governor, opponents promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up. The Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, representing gun stores around the state, and the Gun Owners of America both filed lawsuits yesterday. Plus some 1,700 regional plaintiffs are part of a White County case that will have a hearing this morning in Carmi, involving current State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg. More lawsuits and challenges are expected.
Shirley A. Umberger
Shirley A. Umberger, 83 of Taylorville, passed away at 10:55a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on July 27, 1939 in Owaneco, the daughter of Michael and Marjorie (Buckles) Umberger. Shirley attended schools in Owaneco and Taylorville and worked as a nurse for many years.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
Natalie Phelps Finnie appointed IDNR Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A southern Illinoisan will be the next head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resource. Former State Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie replaces former director Colleen Callahan. Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August of 2021 where she oversaw the Office of Land...
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Morris Poms head to IHSA State this weekend
MORRIS - The Morris Poms dance team placed first at the Class 1A Washington Sectional with a score of 89.87, earning one of the sectional’s six qualifying 1A spots for this weekend’s IHSA Competitive Dance State Preliminaries to be held at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Morris took...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Need A Baby Name? These Were Illinois’ Most Popular Last Year
Even though the individual states in the United States are all different (some are wildly different than others), we tend, as a nation, to stick together and like the same things when it comes to naming our offspring when the time comes. I don't mean that the same names keep...
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has died
The director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, has died. She died over the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to her husband Larry Legutko's social media post. It was a battle "she valiantly fought with good humor, a dogged determination and an optimism that was felt by me, my son, friends and colleagues and her care team. She touched oh so many lives," he wrote.
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/23/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December at 4.7% and still remains higher than the national average of 3.5%. The Illinois Department of Labor reports a decrease of 800 jobs from the month before. November’s job gains were adjusted downward by more than 5,000. The largest gains over the month were in education and health services. The largest losses were in professional business services and hospitality.
JOSEPH LAURIN ALLISON
(MATTOON / CHARLESTON) A private family funeral service for Joseph Laurin Allison, age 76, of Mattoon and Charleston, will be held at a later date with burial in the Jewett Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private services later for Vietnam War & U.S. Air Force Veteran, Joseph Laurin Allison, of Mattoon and Charleston.
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
