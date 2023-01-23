(SPRINGFIELD) The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and many more expected. After the ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic guns was approved and signed into law by the Governor, opponents promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up. The Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, representing gun stores around the state, and the Gun Owners of America both filed lawsuits yesterday. Plus some 1,700 regional plaintiffs are part of a White County case that will have a hearing this morning in Carmi, involving current State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg. More lawsuits and challenges are expected.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO