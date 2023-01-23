Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Voting rights stripped from some Hoosiers in bill
Indiana Republicans moved a bill Wednesday to take away voting rights for a decade from those who commit felony voter fraud. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hoosiers convicted of felony vote fraud offenses wouldn’t be able to cast a ballot for 10 years under a bill passed 6-4 by the House Elections Committee Wednesday.
wvik.org
Gun rights advocates are suing over Illinois’ weapons ban. Here’s what to know.
In recent days, there has been a flurry of legal action aimed at a new assault weapons ban signed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Jan. 10. The law prohibits the manufacture, possession and sale of dozens of types of semiautomatic firearms and high-capacity ammunition cartridges. It also requires current owners of such weapons to register them with the Illinois State Police by January 2024.
Washington Examiner
Lawsuit challenging Illinois gun ban lists 1,000 plaintiffs, argues Democrats violated state constitution
More than 1,000 plaintiffs signed on to a lawsuit filed late Monday night that challenges Illinois's ban on high-powered guns and high-capacity magazines. Thomas DeVore, a defeated Illinois Republican candidate for attorney general, along with former GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a state senator, and 70 firearms dealers, filed the suit, which argues the new law violates a state constitutional requirement that legislation must be confined to a single subject.
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
977wmoi.com
Another 1,690 Plaintiffs Sue Over Illinois’ Gun Ban
Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one is twice the size. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey files lawsuit challenging Illinois' assault weapons ban
DUPAGE COUNTY - There are at least five lawsuits challenging the Illinois’ assault weapons ban, and the latest one is from a political rival of the governor. Leading the charge in the latest lawsuit is former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The suit was filed in White County and claims the law violates the state’s constitution.
wjbc.com
Illinois Republicans fear there could be another proposed graduated income tax
SPRINGFIELD – Remember the proposed graduated income tax in Illinois? Republicans fear there will be another try at it. Senate Minority Leader John Curran (pictured) (R-Downers Grove) reminded us Wednesday this idea failed in 2020. “If there’s a recession,” Curran told a statehouse news conference, “voters are not going...
Illinois fights back after judge slaps restraining order on gun control law
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed a judge's decision to slap the new gun control law with a temporary restraining order, arguing the order was improper.
25newsnow.com
Attempts under way to prevent Democrats from revisiting progressive income tax
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Republicans in the Illinois Senate are introducing a resolution that would stop any attempt to create a progressive income tax in the state. Wealthier residents would pay higher tax rates under the progressive system, but voters in 2020 rejected the idea despite support from Gov. JB Pritzker.
Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after DCFS failed to place youth in proper care in a timely manner. There is also a fresh lawsuit filed against the department concerning the placement of youth. In early January, a 248-page report...
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
Illinois bill would block counties from too many wind farm restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill sitting on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s desk would keep counties from putting too many restrictions on wind farm projects. The legislation passed earlier this month after some counties had effectively banned wind farms by setting certain standards for turbine setbacks. This bill, however, caps the amount of distance counties […]
nvhsecho.com
JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban
The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
Illinois appeals judge's restraining order on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul filed the request with the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon. It contends the restraining order issued last Friday by Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison was improper because of contrary state Supreme Court rulings and the lawsuit’s inability to prove the gun ban’s approval...
WIFR
Local gun shops struggle after Prtizker’s assault weapons ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
advantagenews.com
Police group critical of new "unfit to stand trial" law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement to transfer criminal defendants deemed...
wlsam.com
Assault Weapons Ban Lawsuits: Apparently, The More, The Merrier
There have been several lawsuits brought against the Assault Weapons Ban. The most frequent argument is that it is “unconstitutional,” among others. Lawmakers and Sheriffs have spoken out for and against the ban. John Howell is joined by Peter Hancock, Statehouse Reporter for Capitol News Illinois, to discuss.
Illinois assault weapons ban faces lawsuit led by former GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey
Just last week, a judge granted a restraining order in that case, temporarily blocking the law from being enforced on anyone involved in that suit.
Washington Examiner
More court action expected after temporary restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients.
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
