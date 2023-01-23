The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO