10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
wnypapers.com
NYS: More than 8,000 public safety professionals completed training at State Preparedness Training Center in 2022
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides year-round training to state's public safety agencies and personnel to address current and evolving threat landscape. √ Demand for training continues to grow following a 16-month pause due to COVID-19 √ Courses already scheduled for 2023, with details on the DHSES training...
WNY Blizzard Hero Who Saved 26 Gets Super Surprise From The Bills
The Buffalo Bills are the latest to honor an Erie County man who saved 26 lives during the winter storm that blanketed Western New York over Christmas. On Christmas Eve, 27-year-old mechanic Jay Withey broke into a school as temperatures plummeted below freezing to get an elderly woman and young man to safety after all three were stranded in the snow. Instead of waiting inside where it was warm, Withey took the school’s snow blower and dug out other stranded motorists so they could get inside, too.
investigativepost.org
Buffalo’s firefighting fleet is a mess
Mayor Byron Brown and the Common Council have failed to invest in new vehicles as they've aged out. The result is a ramshackle fleet. Some trucks can't even pump water or generate fire-fighting foam. Firefighters who spoke to Investigative Post described arriving at an East Side house fire earlier this...
wnypapers.com
National Grid's post-blizzard Western New York contributions increase to $1 million
National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
wnypapers.com
Restaurants, food trucks & wineries encouraged to apply for 2023 Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops
The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops announced the deadline for restaurants, food trucks and wineries to apply for the 2023 festival is Friday, Feb. 17. Applications can be completed at www.tasteofbuffalo.com. “This is a very exciting year for the Taste of Buffalo as we are preparing to celebrate our...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election on Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a change on the Buffalo Common Council next year as the council president Darius Pridgen has officially confirmed that he will not seek re-election. When asked why, he simply said to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing "because I enjoy what I do...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help
There are several openings and they may need you
WGRZ TV
Business owner honored for giving back to the community
A business owner in Buffalo was honored for giving back to the community. Dave Singlyn helped by providing food following the mass shooting in Buffalo.
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wnypapers.com
Erie County Fair call to artists to apply to create 2023 commemorative art
The Erie County Fair has issued a call for submissions for the inaugural commemorative poster art competition, welcoming artists (ages 18-plus) from across Western New York to submit their vision of the annual event. The chosen design will be the artwork for the 2023 commemorative Erie County Fair poster. The final piece will be unveiled to coincide with the Erie County Fair, which is running Aug. 9-20.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
The motorcyclist who was involved in the death of his teenage passenger at the roundabout on Oak Street in Batavia has now been indicted for felony manslaughter. 27-year-old Christopher Scinta of Buffalo is accused of killing 17-ywear-old Jasmyne Rubel by driving recklessly and causing her to fall off the Kawasaki they were both riding. The 9-count indictment also includes charges of reckless driving, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical personnel, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On November 4th Scinta allegedly drove his motorcycle over the curb of the roundabout at high speed causing Rubel to be thrown off. He then fought the EMTs and tried to prevent them from helping her before mounting his bike and riding away. After being caught by police he attempted to escape and then damaged the window in the police station in another attempt. Rubel and Scina were a couple; however, the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
wnypapers.com
National Grid sponsors community resources event to assist customers impacted by blizzard
Back to Basics Ministries will host expo that includes food drive and community agency experts who will offer services and programs for those who need them the most. As part of National Grid’s ongoing commitment to helping customers manage energy costs this winter – especially those facing financial hardships exacerbated by the blizzard – a community resources event for low- to moderate-income customers will be held Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, located at 1100 Jefferson Ave., in Buffalo.
