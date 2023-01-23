Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest
A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
hot96.com
14news.com
EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
wslmradio.com
Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem
A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash with school bus
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th. Police say that the driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of...
14news.com
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
wsonradio.com
Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
104.1 WIKY
VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
14news.com
New body cam footage shows law enforcement response to shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new body cam footage showing the reaction from law enforcement the night of Thursday’s shooting, and giving us another glimpse of their perspective. The video comes from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, which shared the footage from eight different deputies. Its gives us...
14news.com
Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen. According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls. Officials say...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
14news.com
Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wevv.com
104.1 WIKY
Police Are Looking For Suspect Connected To Shooting
The Vincennes Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a shooting that happened Friday night. When police arrived to the 1000 block of North 14 street they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31 year old Shawn...
