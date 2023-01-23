A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO