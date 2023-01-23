ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

Yara Shahidi Reveals She’s ‘Single’ After Ending Three-Year Relationship You Knew Nothing About

The 22-year-old was in a pretty serious relationship, but now she's enjoying what she calls a "selfish season." Actress, model and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi casually spilled the beans that she just got out of a three-year relationship. While speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 22-year-old was asked whether she’s interested in dating at the moment. That’s when she let on that she was actually just coming out of a pretty serious situation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The Secret Shame of Being Single

Photo byPhoto by Emiliano Vittoriosi on UnsplashI love my single life. I really do. But sometimes, I feel lonely. I’d like to share my life with someone I love and who loves me in return. The problem with being single and admitting to loneliness or the desire for a relationship is that people, especially coupled people, are quick to jump in with advice as readily as judgment.
Kathryn Lee

Bride refuses to invite her underage friend to her wedding

The topic of child-free weddings has been long debated. Some consider it selfish to ask parents to find and even pay for, childcare for the night. On the other hand, barring children from your wedding allows you to invite more friends and lowers the likelihood of your ceremony being interrupted.
Upworthy

Woman explains how a simple act of kindness from her husband is what true love is all about

We've all heard it, but it's true: it's the little things that count. In every true long-term loving relationship, we place a higher romantic value on tiny acts that demonstrate proof of love beyond the limited time spent in intercourse. There are individuals who specialize in one-time spectacular romantic gestures, such as presenting jewels or whisking their sweetheart away on an expensive dinner at a beautiful restaurant. However, those behaviors mostly communicate a fleeting feeling rather than long-lasting, meaningful affection. Nevertheless, Katie Cloyd shared a post on Instagram in 2020 talking about how "sometimes love is a chicken cutlet."

