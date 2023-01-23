Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Boosters and XBB Variants
How protected are you against new COVID variants if you received the new omicron booster shots?. New data was released as the XBB.1.5 variant quickly rises in dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Omicron Booster Shots Provide Some Protection Against Mild...
Lawsuit Filed in Illinois Over Tiny ‘Fireball Cinnamon' Bottles That Contain No Whiskey
Tiny bottles of alcoholic beverages have become a regularly featured item in certain stores, but what about tiny bottles that look like Fireball Whisky, but don't actually have any whiskey?. They're called simply "Fireball Cinnamon" and they're the source of a new lawsuit filed in Cook County. The suit, filed...
Timeline, Snowfall Projections Show More Winter Weather in Store for Chicago in Coming Days
While most of the Chicago area dealt with accumulating snow and slick roads on Wednesday, the wintry conditions are just beginning for the upper Midwest thanks to a parade of weather disturbances that are threatening to deliver more snow for the foreseeable future. Due to Wednesday’s weather system, portions of...
Winter Weather Advisory Expands, Now Covers All of Northern Illinois, NW Indiana
The National Weather Service has expanded an existing winter weather advisory for all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with snow expected to snarl traffic during the morning commute in most locations. According to the latest guidance, the advisory will take effect at various times throughout the area, with anywhere...
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
How Much Snow Could Fall? Latest Weather Timeline, Projected Snowfall Totals For Chicago Area
A winter weather advisory now in effect across the entire Chicago area has brought low visibility, slick, slippery roads, and widespread snow, with "peak snowfall rates" occurring during the Wednesday morning commute, the National Weather Service says. Although the advisory will stretch until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, the snow's strongest,...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area
Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
Kangaroo Leather Shoes? Oregon Bill Would Ban Its Use in Sports Apparel
A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather that are routinely sold in...
NBC Chicago
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Port of New York Shatters Trade Record, But Latest Shipping Data Hints at California Comeback
Port of New York and New Jersey surpassed the nine-million cargo container mark for the first time in its history in 2022 as its streak of moving more trade volume every year since 2017 continued. Port of New York took the spot as the nation's busiest trade hub away from...
Illinois AG Asks State to Appeal Judge's Restraining Order on Assault Weapons Ban
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul...
Hawaii Man Imprisoned for 1991 Murder, Rape Released
A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert...
Culver's Announces Big Drink Menu Change, But What Does That Mean for Its Famed Root Beer?
Popular Midwest burger chain Culver's sparked a big social media debate over the weekend when it announced a major drink menu change. The Wisconsin-based company revealed it was switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products, which, it turns out, was a big disappointment to many fans. The home of the ButterBurger...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0