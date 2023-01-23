New bridge in Spencer, West Virginia, inching into place

UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rock Forge Bridge Company says they now expect the new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer to be completed Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The company says it was not completed today as sceduled because it can only be moved a few feet at a time. Crews say they will continue work between 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. today and tomorrow to get the new bridge into place.

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – The new Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge in Spencer is inching toward its final location.

This process started around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2023. This nearly $6 million project began in the summer of 2020.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

During that time, the new bridge was being worked on right next to the current Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge all with the plan to simply slide the new bridge in its place.

“In all we have to slide this bridge 44 feet,” said Chad Tangler, the project manager for Rock Forge Bridge Company. “These jacks will be hooked to tension frames, and we’ll slowly jack that six inches at a time. We will be maintaining traffic on the bridge while we do the slide and I think we’ll have no trouble there.”

People in the area say they’re happy to see the construction in the area go and they hope it clears some of the traffic congestion.

“It’s kind of nerve racking honestly getting to work. It takes a little bit longer. Usually, it’s only 5 minutes to work, now it’s like 10-15 minutes to work and it usually depends on how busy it is,” said resident, Emily Sloan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.