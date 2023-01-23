Read full article on original website
1 shot to death in northeast Charlotte: CMPD
The incident happened on the 500 block of Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
SWAT team called in over threatening man with gun at NE CLT home: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team was called in when a man with a gun threatened suicide after an altercation with a family member in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near 6300 Rockwell Blvd. in the University City area. […]
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
Man says his stolen car spotted on Instagram before chase ends by Mecklenburg Co. Jail
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted to a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a news release. The owner of the car,...
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
Juveniles arrested after crashing stolen SUV in Uptown Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two juveniles were arrested after police said they crashed a stolen vehicle into a truck near the Mecklenburg County Jail in Uptown Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said a license plate reader alerted officers around 10:25 a.m. to a stolen Hyundai Tucson. CMPD’s Aviation Unit […]
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Police: Juveniles apprehended after police chase through Charlotte in stolen Hyundai
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted of a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a press release. The department’s Aviation Unit found...
Body camera video released after woman shot at CMPD officers
CHARLOTTE — Police have released body camera footage after a woman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police over the summer. The shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2022 at a home on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they went to the home to serve an involuntary commitment order.
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Pacific Court off Rainbow Drive on Sunday just after 1 p.m. Officers found 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzo “Zay” Martinez deceased at the scene.
Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say
CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
York County residents struggling to find housing
