Shelby County Commission appoints Representative-elect Justin J. Pearson to District 86 seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - District 86 has a new state representative, following the death of a long-time Memphis leader Dr. Barbara Cooper. Following Tuesday’s special election, Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest state representatives in 26 years. The community activist turned state leader says he will follow...
Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office closes to stay ahead rush during tax season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office will be temporarily closing its Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) and Title departments in an effort to stay ahead of the temporary rush during tax season, Clerk Wanda Halbert said in a release on Monday. This is the latest in...
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
TN Sheriff's Association: Tyre Nichols’ arrest video will be made public Friday
NewsChannel 5 has obtained a letter notifying law enforcement agencies that videos relating to the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be made public on Friday.
U.S. Attorney’s Office gives update on Tyre Nichols civil rights investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for West Tennessee held a Wednesday morning press conference at the Odell Horton Federal Building in Downtown Memphis, giving an update on their ongoing criminal civil rights investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, with his...
Downtown clerk’s office announces temporary closure of MVR and Title departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Downtown office will be temporarily closing its Motor Vehicle Registration (MVR) and Title departments in an effort to stay ahead of the temporary rush during tax season, Clerk Wanda Halbert said in a release Monday. The Downtown office’s MVR and Title...
Citizens, activists speak at Memphis City Council on death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several activists and citizens voiced their concerns about Nichols’ death and what city leaders will do to hold those involved accountable. Several public speakers talked about how the community is hurting after Tyre Nichols’ death. They want answers about the current investigations and when...
Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are concerned about the response time for Memphis police officers. During Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, the department explained some of the reasons for the long wait times, something Raleigh residents are no strangers to. “You’re going to be waiting there a good...
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Bank helps woman after account hacked
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight
On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee provided a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation. It was held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street. The US attorney’s office has opened a...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Tennessee using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
TN bill would allow school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Former Desoto County School employee charged with child exploitation
DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - A Desoto County School employee has been charged with child exploitation, according to Desoto Sheriff’s Department. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a detective received a Cyber Tip from the Internet Against Crimes Data System (IDS). After being reviewed by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the...
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
