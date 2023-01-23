ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

U.S. Attorney’s Office gives update on Tyre Nichols civil rights investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for West Tennessee held a Wednesday morning press conference at the Odell Horton Federal Building in Downtown Memphis, giving an update on their ongoing criminal civil rights investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, with his...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Citizens, activists speak at Memphis City Council on death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several activists and citizens voiced their concerns about Nichols’ death and what city leaders will do to hold those involved accountable. Several public speakers talked about how the community is hurting after Tyre Nichols’ death. They want answers about the current investigations and when...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are concerned about the response time for Memphis police officers. During Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, the department explained some of the reasons for the long wait times, something Raleigh residents are no strangers to. “You’re going to be waiting there a good...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
TENNESSEE STATE
lakelandcurrents.com

BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight

On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Desoto County School employee charged with child exploitation

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - A Desoto County School employee has been charged with child exploitation, according to Desoto Sheriff’s Department. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a detective received a Cyber Tip from the Internet Against Crimes Data System (IDS). After being reviewed by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
MEMPHIS, TN

