A Marshfield man is facing charges after Laclede County Deputies responded to a call about a gun being used to threaten a 17-year-old at a residence in the 24-thousand block of Camelia Road in Laclede County. The homeowners called 9-1-1 to report that 20 year old Colton Flower had pointed a gun at the 17-year-old, and as he was leaving he fired a shot from a pickup. The incident began when Flower and several others went to the residence where two girls were supposed to fight. The 17-year-old was allegedly accosted by Flower after he told the group that they needed to leave. A witness said he saw Flower point the pistol at the teen. Flower has been charged with 2 counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on February 27th.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO