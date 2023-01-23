ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Kohr Explores: Vegan food cart P53 opens in Troutdale

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OO91K_0kOAZ8oJ00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — There’s a new stop at the Troutdale Station Food Carts pod.

The P53 Food Cart opened earlier this month and is devoted to plant-based healthy eating. All items on the menu are 100% plant-based.

4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward

Steve Larsen turned to the p53 diet following his cancer diagnosis. Larsen says eating clean, plant-based meals made a big difference.

Kohr Harlan checked out the menu at the new cart located near the Historic Columbia River Highway and Southwest Halsey Street.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

