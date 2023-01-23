Kohr Explores: Vegan food cart P53 opens in Troutdale

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — There’s a new stop at the Troutdale Station Food Carts pod.

The P53 Food Cart opened earlier this month and is devoted to plant-based healthy eating. All items on the menu are 100% plant-based.

Steve Larsen turned to the p53 diet following his cancer diagnosis. Larsen says eating clean, plant-based meals made a big difference.

Kohr Harlan checked out the menu at the new cart located near the Historic Columbia River Highway and Southwest Halsey Street.

