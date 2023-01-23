ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 1

 

WSMV

Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday

(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Second batch of mailed payments stolen from popular post office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - They stand outside the Green Hills Post Office, blue metal, the very symbol of mail security. At least, that’s what one Nashville grandmother thought, dropping not one but three bill payments off in one of the collection boxes, thinking she was avoiding any potential thefts by avoiding placing the payments in her own mailbox and putting up the red flag.
NASHVILLE, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000

Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
MACON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wcyb.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Former DCHS Cafeteria Employee Charged with Theft

A former cafeteria employee at DeKalb County High School has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the wallet of a fellow worker there. 60-year-old Teena Cone Mooney of Rolling Acres Road, Smithville is under a $1,000 bond for theft of property under $1,000 and she will appear in General Sessions Court on February 2.
SMITHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

