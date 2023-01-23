Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Police arrest man wanted for aggravated robbery
Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.
Mother robs Dollar General store after urinating on floor
Shoppers in a North Nashville Dollar General had to take cover and run for safety Monday night, after a mother entered the store while waving a handgun.
WSMV
Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00408. On 01/23/2023 at 1445 hours, Mr. Gary Nunn visited Lowe’s in Gallatin and shoplifted three items. The value of the items totals $1270. Warrants were obtained on him for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespassing. If you have any information on his...
fox17.com
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
Keith Lockridge Wanted by Gallatin Police for Criminal Simulation
From Gallatin Police Department 1-25-2023: Case Number 23-00401. Keith Lockridge is wanted for Criminal Simulation. Any information on the male’s whereabouts would be greatly appreciated. He is currently homeless and may be driving a white two door pickup truck. If you’re able to provide any information please contact the...
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
WSMV
Second batch of mailed payments stolen from popular post office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - They stand outside the Green Hills Post Office, blue metal, the very symbol of mail security. At least, that’s what one Nashville grandmother thought, dropping not one but three bill payments off in one of the collection boxes, thinking she was avoiding any potential thefts by avoiding placing the payments in her own mailbox and putting up the red flag.
maconcountychronicle.com
Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000
Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF agent warns of new device being attached to guns
The Nashville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is concerned about a device that can quickly turn a handgun into a machine gun.
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
wcyb.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood
Police are investigating multiple car burglaries in Brentwood. One are is getting targeted the most.
wjle.com
Former DCHS Cafeteria Employee Charged with Theft
A former cafeteria employee at DeKalb County High School has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing money from the wallet of a fellow worker there. 60-year-old Teena Cone Mooney of Rolling Acres Road, Smithville is under a $1,000 bond for theft of property under $1,000 and she will appear in General Sessions Court on February 2.
Comments / 1