ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Wanted Divorce Because Husband is too Kind and He Never Fights Back

In an absolutely unbelievable example, a lady in the United Arab Emirates chose to divorce her spouse after just one year of marriage, despite the fact that he loved her too much and never once disagreed with her. She said she experienced a "year of misery" in a "cruel-free" marriage to a man who did chores and gave her presents.
Kathryn Lee

Bride refuses to invite her underage friend to her wedding

The topic of child-free weddings has been long debated. Some consider it selfish to ask parents to find and even pay for, childcare for the night. On the other hand, barring children from your wedding allows you to invite more friends and lowers the likelihood of your ceremony being interrupted.
psychologytoday.com

How Expressing Authentic Admiration Changes Relationships

People underestimate the value of giving compliments, which causes them to give them less often. People respond positively to repeated compliments, with no decrease in positive mood. Even the exact same words expressed at different times can convey new meaning in different contexts. Have you ever resisted the urge to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy