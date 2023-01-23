Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw counties
KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Calumet Post, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, and members of UPSET West, are investigating multiple suspects for receiving and concealing stolen property. According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, three reported breaking and entering complaints have been reported...
WLUC
Houghton County Clerk urges homeowners to be cautious of company offering fast cash
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Jennifer Kelly, is urging homeowners to be aware of MV Realty’s Homeowner Benefit Program. The program temps homeowners with an upfront cash payment in exchange for the exclusive right to act as the listing agent for any sale of the property during the term of the agreement, which has the potential to last 40 years.
WLUC
The Heikinpaiva celebration event is finally back after two years
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton and Hancock communities were excited to celebrate their notorious Heikinpaiva Festival at the Finnish Heritage Center in Hancock. Finnish theme Committee Chairmen Jim Kurtti said the return of this event is full of fun. “It begins with the market where we are now. Then...
WLUC
Michigan Tech hosted annul Baja race to give students work experience
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year a Michigan Tech (MTU) student-led organization known as the Blizzard Baja Enterprise host a go-kart-like race. MTU students in the program drove single-seat off-road vehicles They’re designed to compete in a national competition. Saturday’s race featured 22 different universities from all over the...
Comments / 1