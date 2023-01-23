Read full article on original website
M&M's new packaging is causing a stir
M&M'S is releasing a pack that contains its only female, um, characters.
M&M's Ditches Spokescandies After 'Woke' Uproar, Introduces Maya Rudolph
The company is supposedly dumping its cartoon mascots, saying it's realized that "even a candy's shoes can be polarizing."
CNBC
M&M's pulls 'spokescandies' amid right-wing outrage, before Super Bowl ad starring Maya Rudolph
Candy maker Mars said it is replacing its M&Ms "spokescandies" with actress Maya Rudolph after facing right-wing criticism. Rudolph will star in the candy brand's upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claimed the makeovers the mascots got last year, including new shoes and personalities, were...
M&M’s replaces cartoon ‘spokescandies’ with Maya Rudolph after ‘woke’ backlash from Fox News
After its mascot refresh controversy last year, M&M's announced Monday that it is taking an "indefinite pause" from using its candy-coated mascots, saying the "last thing M&M’s wanted" was to be "polarizing." M&M’s said in a tweet that it is instead tapping actor Maya Rudolph as its spokesperson, someone...
