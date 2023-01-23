Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBKO
Man arrested after police chase in Franklin
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigates Head-On Injury Collision
Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 3:55 pm, Adair 911 received multiple calls on an injury collision, 10 miles east of Columbia. Preliminary investigation shows that unit 1, a vehicle operated by Logan Russell, 26, of Russell Springs, was traveling east toward Russell County. Russell lost control of his 2014 Ford...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
WBKO
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested for a violent incident that occurred after his mother found alleged steroid needles in his bathroom. Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief in connection to the incident which occurred on Jan. 22.
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
935wain.com
Adair County Sheriff’s Office Alert: Identify
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying this female. Identification is in reference to a stolen identity case and fraudulent credit card use. If you have any information who this female is, you may remain anonymous, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 384-2776. Deputy...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
k105.com
Man stabbed at Bowling Green bowling alley
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Bowling Green bowling alley. The Bowling Green Police Department responded Saturday night to Southern Lanes, at 2710 Scottsville Road, and found a man had been stabbed, according to a report by WBKO.com. When police arrived, a security guard was treating the victim,...
WBKO
Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business. According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning. Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
wnky.com
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
wcluradio.com
Michael Ray Acree
Michael Ray Acree, 63 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at The Medical Center in. Bowling Green. He was born May 9,1959 in Rockford, IL . Michael is preceded in death by his parents. James and Shirley Miller Acree. He is survived by his wife of 18...
Hardin County student taken into custody on after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school. Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat. According to their report, a 7th grade...
wcluradio.com
Billy Dewayne Grider
Billy Dewayne Grider, age 76, of Breeding, KY passed away on January 24, 2023 at the T.J. Samson CommunityHospital in Glasgow. He was born on November 16, 1946 in Tompkinsville to the late Mary Anderson Grider and Trance Grider. Billy was of the Church of Christ faith, and was a member of Hanover Church of Christ. He also drove a log truck for James Ritter Lumber Company.
wcluradio.com
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
wpsdlocal6.com
3 youth offenders 'orchestrate' attack on juvenile detention center staff, DJJ reports
BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice says three youth offenders "orchestrated" an attack on staff at Warren Juvenile Detention Center Monday evening, injuring one staff member. According to a Tuesday release, the incident occured when staff entered the "living unit" of the facility, ordering the...
wcluradio.com
Frances Leigh Newman Lambert
Frances Leigh Newman Lambert, 92, of the Pope community passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a 1948 graduate of Scottsville High School, owner and operator of Cut & Curl Beauty Shop and member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church since 1948. She loved working in her flowers, drawing and photography and was loving known as Cousin Minnie in the Citizen Times since 1994. She was a daughter of the late Roy Lee Newman and Mattye Belle Harrison Newman and wife of the late Edward Mayhew Lambert.
lakercountry.com
Adair County woman dies in house fire
An Adair County woman died in a house fire late last week. According to reports, 74-year-old Darlene Wick passed away in the fire at her home on Sulpher Springs Road, about 8 miles north of Columbia. Crews were called out to the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday and fire...
