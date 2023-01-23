Frances Leigh Newman Lambert, 92, of the Pope community passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a 1948 graduate of Scottsville High School, owner and operator of Cut & Curl Beauty Shop and member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church since 1948. She loved working in her flowers, drawing and photography and was loving known as Cousin Minnie in the Citizen Times since 1994. She was a daughter of the late Roy Lee Newman and Mattye Belle Harrison Newman and wife of the late Edward Mayhew Lambert.

SCOTTSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO