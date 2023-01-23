Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit. Jason Gideon, 41, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Springfield man sentenced to 20 years for Meth Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. According to a press release, Gregory D. Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine […]
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
933kwto.com
Weekend Crackdown on Drunk Driving
Springfield Police cracked down on drunk driving over the weekend, conducting a DWI saturation patol. Over 80 traffic stops were made, with drivers being stopped for behaviors commonly associated with intoxicated driving. Out of those 88 stops, there were 57 citations, 64 Warnings, 7 DWI arrests, and 4 misdemeanor warrant...
myozarksonline.com
Mountain Grove man sentenced after firing shots at Police
A Mountain Grove man will serve up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit in Wright County in February 2022. Bobby Naylor was arrested after he ran from a Mountain Grove Police Officer who attempted to stop him because his headlight was out. During the pursuit through Wright and Douglas County, Naylor fired several gunshots, striking the windshield of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Naylor pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted assault on a special victim and was sentenced to 25 years, and pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to run concurrently. According to Wright County Prosecutor John Tyrrell, Naylor will serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
Springfield rappers arrested on illegal firearms charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men have been formally charged with unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of firearms. Ezekiel King and Jardell Williams, both 19 years old, are part of a Springfield rap group, according to court documents, that filmed music videos featuring firearms and marijuana. Additionally, the affidavits filed in support of […]
KYTV
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
myozarksonline.com
Marshfield man arrested in Laclede County for alleged gun crime
A Marshfield man is facing charges after Laclede County Deputies responded to a call about a gun being used to threaten a 17-year-old at a residence in the 24-thousand block of Camelia Road in Laclede County. The homeowners called 9-1-1 to report that 20 year old Colton Flower had pointed a gun at the 17-year-old, and as he was leaving he fired a shot from a pickup. The incident began when Flower and several others went to the residence where two girls were supposed to fight. The 17-year-old was allegedly accosted by Flower after he told the group that they needed to leave. A witness said he saw Flower point the pistol at the teen. Flower has been charged with 2 counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on February 27th.
krcgtv.com
Dallas County judge sets trial hearing for accused murderer Timothy Norton
DALLAS COUNTY — A Dallas County man charged with kidnapping, murdering, and abandoning the corpse of a 33-year-old woman appeared in court Tuesday. Timothy Norton appeared in person before a judge after he pleaded not guilty to the brutal killing of Cassidy Rainwater. According to court records, Norton provided...
933kwto.com
Juveniles Attempt to Steal Guns at Gun Show
Two juveniles are behind bars after police say they tried to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fair Grounds in Springfield over the weekend. Officers say the two tried to take two guns Saturday, but were detained by staff and taken into juvenile custody. The weapons...
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?
JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on video who picks up a dropped wallet, and keeps it.
KYTV
Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
KYTV
Two juveniles attempt to steal guns from a Springfield gun show
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after attempting to steal guns from a gun show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Springfield police, the juveniles tried to steal two guns but were detained by event staff and then taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
KRMS Radio
Laclede Sheriff’s Office Says Scammers Are At It Again
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scammers pretending to be employees of the sheriff’s department. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page says a person is calling Laclede County residents and threatening to put them in jail if they don’t pay them for a fine with gift cards or an app.
myozarksonline.com
Suspicious person call leads to warrant arrest in Lebanon
A Lebanon man was arrested for outstanding warrants following a call about a suspicious person in the area of Zachary Drive in Lebanon last week. When officers responded to the call they located a man who fled on foot. An officer chased him down and took the 33 year old into custody. Following a brief check it was discovered that the man, identified as Allan Kuhn, had two warrants for his arrest, including a probation violation. Kuhn is currently being held without bond.
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
Missourinet
Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
KYTV
Firefighters battle duplex fire in Springfield; 1 injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say one person suffered critical injuries in a duplex fire in Springfield. Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. near Kimbrough and Monastery. That is near James River Freeway. Several firefighters are battling the fire. Investigators say the victim’s injuries appear critical. Firefighters are...
Comments / 2