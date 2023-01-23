ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight

As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown shares regrets about estrangement from 2 sons

Kody Brown hopes to reconcile with his estranged sons, the "Sister Wives" star revealed during final “Sister Wives: One on One” special of the season. The reality star has 18 children with his wife and three ex-wives. He's no longer on speaking terms with Gabriel and Garrison, two sons he shares with Janelle. Their strained relationship was a topic of conversation throughout Season 17, with both sides airing their grievances.
Us Weekly

T.J. Holmes’ Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Shares Message About Talking to ‘Worried’ Children Amid Divorce

Courtesy of Marilee-Fiebig/Instagram Sharing advice. Marilee Fiebig reposted a message about how to comfort "worried" children weeks after splitting from husband T.J. Holmes amid his relationship with Amy Robach. The lawyer recently shared a graphic from Save the Children via her Instagram Story that read, "What to do when ... a child is worried. Children […]
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin

“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Distractify

Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details

Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Indy100

Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest

A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...

