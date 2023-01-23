Are we supposed to be surprised that a criminal in prison murdered someone while in prison! These are the people liberals want to release to prey on the public.
It's okay to kill a human! Proof is how the Judges and juniors on a jury don't sentence a murder to death. It's okay to take away the right too breathe oxygen from the victim but it would be a terrible tragedy to take oxygen from a murder because if the judicial system did that it would tell humans "Murder someone you will suffer the same fate"!
That is a daily occurrence in prison.The fact that we don't hear about it is another.I have a brother in prison and I have seen crap that you would be surprised at.Those inmates are genius when it comes up to making weapons.Toothpaste is a number one thing they use.But when you have cellmates that do not get along then your going to have murder.It was probably a gang affiliation.
