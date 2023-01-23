Read full article on original website
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
Update On WBD’s Policy On The Briscoes Following Mark Briscoe AEW Dynamite Announcement
It has been a week since the wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on January 17. Following Jay’s passing, AEW were reportedly unable to host a special tribute episode of Dynamite for him due to Warner Bros Discovery not wanting the Briscoes featured on the show.
Jeff Cobb Would Be Interested In A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
There are rumors of several stars that are not currently signed to WWE possibly showing up during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. NJPW stars Jay White and Jeff Cobb are among names that many fans speculate might appear as surprise entrants. NJPW star Jeff Cobb was recently asked about...
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen. * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud. * AEW Women’s...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023
On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
