Poplar Bluff snow plows and graders have been on the roads since about 8:30 p.m. last night, but caution is still urged as drivers begin their morning commutes. Police responded to seven accident reports and 14 slide offs/stranded vehicles after the snowfall started, said Deputy Chief Keith Hefner. No injuries were reported, but tow trucks were unable to remove some vehicles from areas where they had slid off.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO