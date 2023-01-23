Read full article on original website
Sikeston double homicide investigation
The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple
Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Five St....
Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston
Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosting car seat safety check
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is hosting a child passenger safety seat check on Friday, January 27. Technicians will be checking the seats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Station #3 at 1975 North Sprigg Street. No appointment is...
Heartland Pets feat. Bo 1/27
We have a couple of furry felines that need new home, and they're up for adoption in Cape Girardeau. You can adopt Loretta from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. You can adopt Ava from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets 1/13 feat. Foxy. Updated: Jan. 13,...
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/27
A man was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection with the murder of a Sikeston, Mo. couple. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Five St. Francois County Jail escapees are now back in Missouri. Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosts car seat safety check event. Updated: 1...
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
Drone12: Thousands without power in Bollinger County, Mo.
Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
Scott City uses new technology system to respond to emergency calls
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - 911 dispatchers in Scott City have a new tool to use during an emergency. Through an app on your smartphone, and with your permission, they’ll be able to access your phone’s camera, which they say will help first responders. ”Scott City is trying...
PBPD responded to more than 20 slide offs and accidents overnight
Poplar Bluff snow plows and graders have been on the roads since about 8:30 p.m. last night, but caution is still urged as drivers begin their morning commutes. Police responded to seven accident reports and 14 slide offs/stranded vehicles after the snowfall started, said Deputy Chief Keith Hefner. No injuries were reported, but tow trucks were unable to remove some vehicles from areas where they had slid off.
A look at new business and events in the next two months|Sikeston This Week 1/24/23
Snow was falling in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News...
This week's snow storm by the numbers
The National Weather Service in Paducah has run the numbers on this week's major snow storm that blanketed southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The region's biggest snowfall occurred in Elsinore, Missouri, with 9.4 inches. Marble Hill and Perryville followed with 7.5 and 6 inches. Cape Girardeau got 4.8 inches of...
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
