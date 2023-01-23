ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portageville, MO

KFVS12

Sikeston double homicide investigation

The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Steven Jester, a 30-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up the Lyon County Middle School. Southeast Missouri power outages. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Most...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Georgia man arrested in connection with murder of Sikeston couple

Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Five St....
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston

Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosting car seat safety check

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is hosting a child passenger safety seat check on Friday, January 27. Technicians will be checking the seats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Station #3 at 1975 North Sprigg Street. No appointment is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets feat. Bo 1/27

We have a couple of furry felines that need new home, and they're up for adoption in Cape Girardeau. You can adopt Loretta from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. You can adopt Ava from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets 1/13 feat. Foxy. Updated: Jan. 13,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WBBJ

Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack

NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
NEWBERN, TN
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/27

A man was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection with the murder of a Sikeston, Mo. couple. 5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo. Five St. Francois County Jail escapees are now back in Missouri. Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. hosts car seat safety check event. Updated: 1...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Thousands without power in Bollinger County, Mo.

Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town. According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville. The police dept....
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
darnews.com

PBPD responded to more than 20 slide offs and accidents overnight

Poplar Bluff snow plows and graders have been on the roads since about 8:30 p.m. last night, but caution is still urged as drivers begin their morning commutes. Police responded to seven accident reports and 14 slide offs/stranded vehicles after the snowfall started, said Deputy Chief Keith Hefner. No injuries were reported, but tow trucks were unable to remove some vehicles from areas where they had slid off.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
westkentuckystar.com

This week's snow storm by the numbers

The National Weather Service in Paducah has run the numbers on this week's major snow storm that blanketed southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The region's biggest snowfall occurred in Elsinore, Missouri, with 9.4 inches. Marble Hill and Perryville followed with 7.5 and 6 inches. Cape Girardeau got 4.8 inches of...
MISSOURI STATE
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
MARTIN, TN

