Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Stopped His Concert After Finding Out That A Fan Had Fallen From A Balcony Into The Crowd
Drake's show had to be put on hold for 15 minutes while the man was treated.
Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater
The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
Stereogum
Watch Dipset And 21 Savage Join Drake At The Apollo
Drake finally performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sunday night, after the show was postponed twice — first it was set to take place in November, then December, now this weekend. Drake highlighted a whole bunch of tracks from across his career during the setlist.
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure
Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show
At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career. The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."
thesource.com
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance
Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Drake fan falls from balcony, lands on New York Giants players at Apollo concert
Talk about a touch down. Drake had to pause his SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night after an “over-hyped” fan fell from the balcony. When Drake brought rapper 21 Savage onstage about 90 minutes into his set at the historic Harlem theater, a man fell from the balcony into the orchestra pit. Another source at the concert told us that he didn’t actually didn’t fall, but rather “jumped into the crowd from the balcony because he was so hyped!” Either way, he plummeted from the lower mezzanine to the floor — and, according to a source, “landed on the New...
NME
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert
The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Shares Music Video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’: Watch
Drake has pulled a surprise by releasing the official video for his song ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’. The song, which was produced by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimerboy, Lil Yachty, 40, OOGIE MANE and Sad Pony, was one of the standouts on his latest album Her Loss with 21 Savage. As we’ve seen in recent past with some of his music videos, Drizzy keeps it pretty simple and leaves out the high budget look from this treatment as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s New Artist Naomi Sharon Makes A Stunning Debut With “Another Life”
The roster of artists over at OVO Sound has always been impressive, with names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, and Smiley leading the pack. Previously, the label boasted only male talent, but earlier this weekend, Drake announced the exciting news of his first female signee – Naomi Sharon. To celebrate her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Wife, Censori, “Not A Huge Fan” Of Ye’s Music
Bianca Censori was reportedly “not a huge fan” of Ye’s music before they met. Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly “not a huge fan” of the rapper’s music. Speaking with Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle show, one of Censori’s old friends, Kate, discussed her relationship with West.
Fans Are Using AI to Make Their Favorite Pop Stars Sing Whatever They Want
What if you could hear your favorite pop star sing literally anything you want?. Some fans are making that a reality using AI technology to make it sound like stars such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are singing covers of songs by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Normani and more.
hiphop-n-more.com
Trippie Redd ‘Mansion Musik’ & Ice Spice ‘Like ?’ First Week Sales Projections
Trippie Redd released his latest album Mansion Muzik this past Friday to a mixed response. One interesting strategy that the artist and his label deployed was releasing the album as a whole on streaming services but also each track as a single so that it populates to the featured guests’ profiles on DSPs individually to the front. So has that made a difference in numbers?
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0