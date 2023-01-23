Read full article on original website
Stop the wind turbines off the Jersey Shore (Opinion)
We've been talking a lot about wind turbines in New Jersey over the past few months as Gov. Murphy continues to virtue signal to the radicals in his own party. We know from the federal government using decades of data, that using wind to power the grid is inefficient, costly, and less effective than most other sources.
nationalfisherman.com
Coastal congressmen call for halt to wind surveys
Two Republican congressmen whose coastal New Jersey and Maryland districts lie near offshore wind energy sites called for a moratorium on survey work for the projects and further investigation of recent whale strandings. Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Andy Harris represent coastal beachfront resort communities that already...
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
natureworldnews.com
Sixth Mass Extinction Happening Right Now as Humanity Destroys Way of Life, Experts Warn
According to experts, even though humanity may not be destroying the planet, they are destroying their way of life, which is what is causing the sixth mass extinction, which may already be taking place. The planet's three and a half-billion people were sustainable in 1970. On New Year's Day, however,...
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
NJ fashion model, ‘muse’ of designer Christian Siriano, dies at 27
MAHWAH — A professional model, raised in North Jersey and called a “muse” by famed fashion designer Christian Siriano, has died suddenly at the age of 27. Jeremy Ruehlemann died over the weekend, according to social media affiliated with Soul Artist Management as well as professionals that had worked with Ruehlemann.
maritime-executive.com
Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea
Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Whale thought to be just a "day or two old" found dead under North Carolina pier as its species is "approaching extinction"
Another whale of the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whale species has been found dead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that the whale, found in North Carolina on Jan. 7, was a newborn who was last seen swimming without its mother. The last time the right whale...
Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group’s former leader. Matthew Greene testified in the case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants under a cooperation deal with the government after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with fellow extremists. Greene told jurors that the Proud Boys’ conversations became more heated as December 2020 wore on and challenges to President Donald Trump’s election loss were unsuccessful. The Proud Boys were getting “ready and willing for anything that was going to happen,” Greene said, adding that the group saw itself as “essentially the tip of the spear.” “We were openly expecting a civil war at that point,” Greene said.
Feds deny emergency call to slow ships to save a vanishing species of whale
U.S. government denies request from environmental organizations to apply speed limits to ships in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale.
KXAN
What’s causing record-high number of stranded turtles along Texas coast?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Loggerhead sea turtles are found worldwide, including along the shores of Texas. These turtles, known for their large heads and powerful jaws, nest in the beaches of the Gulf Coast in the late spring through late summer. But a recent surge in stranded sea turtles has researchers concerned about the survival of the species, and ultimately, curious as to why there’s a rise.
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change Debate: Why Scientists are Blaming Humans, Where Do Non-Believers Stand?
Climate change remains a pressing environmental issue that scientists have warned for many years. Even after two decades of the 21st century, the narrative of an ongoing climate crisis is still alive and hints a threat about the reality of a warming planet and changing climate patterns. These alterations to Earth's climate and global temperature leads to extreme weather events.
Group seeks reintroduction of sea otters along West Coast
A nonprofit group that aims to protect endangered species asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday to reintroduce sea otters to a stretch of the West Coast from Northern California to Oregon. Threatened southern sea otters occupy only 13% of their historic range, with a small population of the mammals currently living on California’s central coast, the Center for Biological Diversity said.“Bringing the sea otter back to the broader West Coast would be an unparalleled conservation success story,” said Kristin Carden, a senior scientist at the Arizona-based group. “Not only would the sea otters thrive, but they...
Murphy gets sweet new ride using NJ COVID $$
💲 Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. 💲 First details of how NJ spend Federal relief money. 💲 State Sen. says "WTF?" Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver both got sweet new rides that were paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Slavery reparation payments – NJ and DC now considering
⬛ Should the U.S. pay the descendants of slaves for for past wrongs?. ⬛ U.S. Sen. Cory Booker reintroduces his reparations bill. As state lawmakers consider the issue of reparations for slavery in New Jersey, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, (D-New Jersey), is rekindling the debate in Washington. Booker first raised...
natureworldnews.com
Conservationists Claim that Environmental Laws Failed to Protect Threatened Species in Australia
The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999 (EPBC Act) does not safeguard vulnerable species, according to a joint investigation conducted by UQ Ph.D. candidate Natalya Maitz that examined projected habitat degradation in Queensland and New South Wales. According to Ms. Maitz, the methodology created to categorize development projects...
Climate Point: Is 2023 the year Americans accept climate change as real?
Plus: What we need to know right away about bees, human life expectancy
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Bull Shark Ever Caught in Florida
Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) are a species of shark known for their aggressive behavior. They possess the ability to swim in both saltwater and freshwater environments. The bull shark are in the coastal waters of many countries including the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. They have been spotted as far as 2,500 miles up the Amazon River and have traveled up the Mississippi River all the way to Illinois! In 2013, two 8-foot long, 300 pound bull sharks were caught in the Potomac River near Point Lookout State Park, about 80 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
Phys.org
The key to weathering rapid sea-level rise may lie in a Massachusetts salt marsh
A team of researchers led by Brian Yellen, research professor of earth, geographic and climate sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, recently announced in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface that salt marshes, critical habitats threatened by rapid sea-level rise, may in fact thrive despite higher water levels. The key factor that determines whether salt marshes collapse or flourish involves not water, but sediment.
