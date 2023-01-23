ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Stop the wind turbines off the Jersey Shore (Opinion)

We've been talking a lot about wind turbines in New Jersey over the past few months as Gov. Murphy continues to virtue signal to the radicals in his own party. We know from the federal government using decades of data, that using wind to power the grid is inefficient, costly, and less effective than most other sources.
NEW JERSEY STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Coastal congressmen call for halt to wind surveys

Two Republican congressmen whose coastal New Jersey and Maryland districts lie near offshore wind energy sites called for a moratorium on survey work for the projects and further investigation of recent whale strandings. Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Andy Harris represent coastal beachfront resort communities that already...
MARYLAND STATE
maritime-executive.com

Crab Fishery Collapse Seen as Warning About a Changing Bering Sea

Less than five years ago, prospects appeared bright for Bering Sea crab fishers. Stocks were abundant and healthy, federal biologists said, and prices were near all-time highs. Now two dominant crab harvests have been canceled for lack of fish. For the first time, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group’s former leader. Matthew Greene testified in the case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants under a cooperation deal with the government after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with fellow extremists. Greene told jurors that the Proud Boys’ conversations became more heated as December 2020 wore on and challenges to President Donald Trump’s election loss were unsuccessful. The Proud Boys were getting “ready and willing for anything that was going to happen,” Greene said, adding that the group saw itself as “essentially the tip of the spear.” “We were openly expecting a civil war at that point,” Greene said.
FLORIDA STATE
KXAN

What’s causing record-high number of stranded turtles along Texas coast?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Loggerhead sea turtles are found worldwide, including along the shores of Texas. These turtles, known for their large heads and powerful jaws, nest in the beaches of the Gulf Coast in the late spring through late summer. But a recent surge in stranded sea turtles has researchers concerned about the survival of the species, and ultimately, curious as to why there’s a rise.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change Debate: Why Scientists are Blaming Humans, Where Do Non-Believers Stand?

Climate change remains a pressing environmental issue that scientists have warned for many years. Even after two decades of the 21st century, the narrative of an ongoing climate crisis is still alive and hints a threat about the reality of a warming planet and changing climate patterns. These alterations to Earth's climate and global temperature leads to extreme weather events.
The Independent

Group seeks reintroduction of sea otters along West Coast

A nonprofit group that aims to protect endangered species asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday to reintroduce sea otters to a stretch of the West Coast from Northern California to Oregon. Threatened southern sea otters occupy only 13% of their historic range, with a small population of the mammals currently living on California’s central coast, the Center for Biological Diversity said.“Bringing the sea otter back to the broader West Coast would be an unparalleled conservation success story,” said Kristin Carden, a senior scientist at the Arizona-based group. “Not only would the sea otters thrive, but they...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Conservationists Claim that Environmental Laws Failed to Protect Threatened Species in Australia

The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999 (EPBC Act) does not safeguard vulnerable species, according to a joint investigation conducted by UQ Ph.D. candidate Natalya Maitz that examined projected habitat degradation in Queensland and New South Wales. According to Ms. Maitz, the methodology created to categorize development projects...
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Bull Shark Ever Caught in Florida

Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) are a species of shark known for their aggressive behavior. They possess the ability to swim in both saltwater and freshwater environments. The bull shark are in the coastal waters of many countries including the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. They have been spotted as far as 2,500 miles up the Amazon River and have traveled up the Mississippi River all the way to Illinois! In 2013, two 8-foot long, 300 pound bull sharks were caught in the Potomac River near Point Lookout State Park, about 80 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

The key to weathering rapid sea-level rise may lie in a Massachusetts salt marsh

A team of researchers led by Brian Yellen, research professor of earth, geographic and climate sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, recently announced in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface that salt marshes, critical habitats threatened by rapid sea-level rise, may in fact thrive despite higher water levels. The key factor that determines whether salt marshes collapse or flourish involves not water, but sediment.
SCITUATE, MA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy