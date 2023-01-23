Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
City Council to Decide on Pursuing Public Safety Referendum
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – After making significant cuts to the City of Marshfield Public Safety Budget for 2023, the Common Council is expected to make an official resolution to move forward with a Public Safety Referendum. If approved, the referendum would appear on the April 4 ballot and voters would decide whether to pass or deny it. Approval would mean an increase in taxes, with the amount yet to be finalized.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 23, 2023
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Jan. 23:. A Tomahawk man, 26, was cited for 1st offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) following a traffic stop in the Town of Pine River in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle the man was operating nearly mile-marker 209 after observing the vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit. During contact with the man, the investigating deputy observed the odor of intoxicants about the man’s person, glassy eyes and slurred speech. The man was taken into custody, cited and later released to a responsible party.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Mayor Discusses New Tree Program
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake is touting a new city program that allows woodworkers to purchase ash trees recently removed from Braem Park. She says they'll be auctioning off the wood to anyone interested. She says it's part of a long-term plan to improve the park. She says those who buy the trees are free to do whatever they'd like with the wood, but she would love to see someone create something with it, and donate it back to the park.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
WSAW
Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health. Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
wwisradio.com
Monroe County Man Charged With Tax Fraud
Keith S. Burch, 55, of Warrens, Wisconsin was recently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent state income tax return for tax years 2016 through 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his...
WSAW
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
WEAU-TV 13
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
washingtoncounty.news
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Wausau area obituaries January 23, 2023
Brenda McGrath entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 15, 2023 at the age of 82. Born January 17, 1940 in Golborne, England, Brenda was the daughter of Sydney and Betty Farrell. As a child growing up during World War II, Brenda faced many challenges but always persevered. Her wartime upbringing also formed her extraordinary personality in to one of resilience, focus, and ambition. A self made woman before it was en vogue, Brenda was determined to create a life beyond her humble beginnings.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
WSAW
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation by the Wausau School District. The statement says the incident did not take place on school property and no students were involved in the incident. The coaches did not attend Monday night’s practice.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
