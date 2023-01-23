ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater

The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
Watch Dipset And 21 Savage Join Drake At The Apollo

Drake finally performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sunday night, after the show was postponed twice — first it was set to take place in November, then December, now this weekend. Drake highlighted a whole bunch of tracks from across his career during the setlist.
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell

Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure

Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show

At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career. The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance

Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
Drake fan falls from balcony, lands on New York Giants players at Apollo concert

Talk about a touch down. Drake had to pause his SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night after an “over-hyped” fan fell from the balcony. When Drake brought rapper 21 Savage onstage about 90 minutes into his set at the historic Harlem theater, a man fell from the balcony into the orchestra pit. Another source at the concert told us that he didn’t actually didn’t fall, but rather “jumped into the crowd from the balcony because he was so hyped!” Either way, he plummeted from the lower mezzanine to the floor — and, according to a source, “landed on the New...
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert

The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
Drake Shares Music Video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’: Watch

Drake has pulled a surprise by releasing the official video for his song ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’. The song, which was produced by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimerboy, Lil Yachty, 40, OOGIE MANE and Sad Pony, was one of the standouts on his latest album Her Loss with 21 Savage. As we’ve seen in recent past with some of his music videos, Drizzy keeps it pretty simple and leaves out the high budget look from this treatment as well.
Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch

Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
Kanye West’s Wife, Censori, “Not A Huge Fan” Of Ye’s Music

Bianca Censori was reportedly “not a huge fan” of Ye’s music before they met. Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly “not a huge fan” of the rapper’s music. Speaking with Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle show, one of Censori’s old friends, Kate, discussed her relationship with West.
Drake’s New Artist Naomi Sharon Makes A Stunning Debut With “Another Life”

The roster of artists over at OVO Sound has always been impressive, with names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, and Smiley leading the pack. Previously, the label boasted only male talent, but earlier this weekend, Drake announced the exciting news of his first female signee – Naomi Sharon. To celebrate her...
