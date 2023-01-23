Talk about a touch down. Drake had to pause his SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night after an “over-hyped” fan fell from the balcony. When Drake brought rapper 21 Savage onstage about 90 minutes into his set at the historic Harlem theater, a man fell from the balcony into the orchestra pit. Another source at the concert told us that he didn’t actually didn’t fall, but rather “jumped into the crowd from the balcony because he was so hyped!” Either way, he plummeted from the lower mezzanine to the floor — and, according to a source, “landed on the New...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO